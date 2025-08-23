Man City vs Spurs Live Streaming: Where to Watch Manchester City vs Tottenham Premier League match on TV and Online?

Sports Bulletin For August 23: From Shubman Gill Unwell To Lionel Messi Coming To Kerala With Argentina In November By MyKhel Staff Published: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 19:18 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Sports Bulletin For August 23: From Shubman Gill's health setback ahead of the Asia Cup to Lionel Messi's confirmed visit to Kerala, today's sports highlights span cricket, football, hockey, shooting, tennis, and more. Here are the top updates making headlines on August 23.

1) India Test Captain Shubman Gill Unwell, Set To Skip Duleep Trophy: Report

India Test skipper Shubman Gill is currently unwell and resting at his Chandigarh home, Cricbuzz reported. Recently named in India's 15-member Asia Cup 2025 squad, the 25-year-old was assessed by physios, with the BCCI informed of his condition. Though expected to recover in time for the Asia Cup, Gill will miss the Duleep Trophy, where he was set to lead North Zone. The tournament runs from August 28 to September 15.

2) Confirmed! Lionel Messi And Argentina To Visit Kerala In November For International Friendly

World champions Argentina, led by eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi, will visit Kerala in November for an exhibition match. The AFA confirmed that Messi and his team will play friendlies in Luanda and Kerala as part of their tour.

3) South Zone Excludes BCCI Contracted Players From Duleep Trophy Squad: Report

South Zone selectors have reportedly ignored BCCI's directive by leaving out contracted players like KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Sai Sudharsan, and Prasidh Krishna from their Duleep Trophy squad, according to Cricbuzz.

4) 13 Indian Cricketers Register For SA20 Auction: Report

Thirteen Indian players, all retired or inactive in IPL/India duty, have entered the SA20 auction set for September 9, with Piyush Chawla, Siddharth Kaul, and Ankit Rajpoot among 784 registered players, reports Cricbuzz.

5) Shafali Verma Responds To World Cup Omission With Half-Century Vs Australia A

Shafali Verma struck a fine 52 in the lone unofficial Test against Australia A at Allan Border Field, helping India A reach 260/8 with a 254-run lead. Raghavi Bist also impressed with 86.

6) Pakistan Hockey Legend Sohail Abbas To Not travel To India With Malaysian Team For Asia Cup 2025

Pakistan hockey great Sohail Abbas, now Malaysia's assistant coach, has chosen to skip the Asia Cup in India, clarifying it isn't linked to Pakistan's non-participation. The event runs from August 29 to September 7 in Rajgir, Bihar.

7) Asian Shooting Championship: Arjun Babuta- Elavenil Valarivan Pair Claim 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Gold

Arjun Babuta and Elavenil Valarivan won gold in the 10m air rifle mixed team event at the 16th Asian Shooting Championship, defeating China's Dingke Lu and Xinlu Peng 17-11 in the final.

8) Imran Tahir Sets T20 Record With Five-Wicket Haul, Becomes 2nd Oldest Player To Achieve It

At 46, Imran Tahir became the second-oldest to claim a T20 five-for, taking 5/21 for Guyana Amazon Warriors against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons in CPL 2025.

9) Gary Kasparov Mocks D Gukesh's World Title: 'Can Hardly Call Him Strongest'

Chess great Garry Kasparov downplayed D Gukesh's world title, claiming it lacks merit without Magnus Carlsen's participation and citing Gukesh's early struggles in the event.

10) Janice Tjen Scripts History, Becomes First Indonesian Since 2004 To Qualify For Main Draw Of US Open

Indonesia's Janice Tjen qualified for the US Open main draw, becoming the first from her country to do so since Angelique Widjaja in 2004.