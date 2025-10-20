Sports Bulletin for October 20: India Women suffer 3rd Consecutive Defeat, Cristiano Ronaldo not coming to Goa, Man United secure huge win over Liverpool By MyKhel Staff Published: Monday, October 20, 2025, 15:38 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

In the world of sports, several things have developed over the last 24 hours. The Indian women's team suffered another defeat, this time against England. In football, Manchester United secured a huge 2-1 win over Liverpool in the Premier League.

Check out the Top Stories for October 20 here on MyKhel, encompassing Indian cricket, Cristiano Ronaldo and More.

1. India succumb to 3rd straight defeat at Women's World Cup

India lost their third consecutive match in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 after a close defeat to England by four runs in Indore on October 18. Chasing 289, India fought hard with captain Smriti Mandhana scoring 88 and Harmanpreet Kaur 70, but a late collapse and England's tight bowling made them fall short at 284 for 6. With this loss following defeats to South Africa and Australia, India now face a do-or-die scenario in their last two games against New Zealand and Bangladesh to qualify for the semifinals.

2. Ashwin calls for Kuldeep Yadav in 2nd ODI

Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has called for the inclusion of Kuldeep Yadav in India's playing XI for the 2nd ODI against Australia. Ashwin expressed confusion over the team leaving out Kuldeep, who has been in excellent form and is a proven wicket-taker, especially against Australia.

3. Parvez Rasool retires from all forms of cricket

Parvez Rasool, the first player from Jammu and Kashmir to represent India internationally, announced his retirement in October 2025. Over his 17-year career, he played 95 first-class matches, scoring 5,648 runs with 16 centuries and 352 wickets as an off-spin all-rounder. Rasool represented India in one ODI and one T20I, besides playing in the IPL. Known for his consistency, he won the Lala Amarnath Award twice and inspired many young cricketers from his region.

4. Cristiano Ronaldo not coming to Goa with Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo will not be traveling to Goa with Al Nassr for their AFC Champions League Two match against FC Goa on October 22, 2025. Despite excitement and multiple requests from FC Goa management, Ronaldo is skipping the trip due to fitness management, contract clauses allowing discretion on away games, and an upcoming crucial King Cup knockout match.

5. Shubman Gill joins Virat Kohli in Humbling Record

Shubman Gill has joined Virat Kohli in an unwanted record by losing his first ODI match as India captain. In the rain-affected first ODI against Australia in Perth, India lost by seven wickets, marking Gill as the second Indian skipper after Kohli to lose his captaincy debut in all three formats.

6. Man United secure massive win over Liverpool

Manchester United ended a nine-year winless streak at Anfield by defeating Liverpool 2-1 in a crucial Premier League clash on October 19, 2025. Bryan Mbeumo's early goal and Harry Maguire's late header secured the historic victory for United. Despite Cody Gakpo equalizing for Liverpool, United's resilience and set-piece strength proved decisive. The win is Man United's first consecutive in the Premier League under Ruben Amorim, while Liverpool have now lost four matches in a row for the first time since 2014.

7. Sean Dyche set to replace Postecoglou at Nottingham Forest

Sean Dyche is set to replace Ange Postecoglou as Nottingham Forest's manager following Postecoglou's sacking after just 39 days and eight winless matches. Dyche, who recently left Everton, has verbally agreed to take over and is expected to be officially confirmed soon.

8. Asif Afridi becomes 2nd oldest Test debutant for Pakistan

Asif Afridi became the second-oldest Test debutant for Pakistan at 38 years and 299 days during the second Test against South Africa at Rawalpindi in October 2025. A left-arm spinner, Afridi replaced fast bowler Hasan Ali, strengthening Pakistan's spin attack alongside Noman Ali and Sajid Khan. Despite a past ban for spot-fixing, Afridi earned his debut due to consistent domestic performances. The oldest debutant remains Miran Bakhsh, who debuted at 47 in 1955.