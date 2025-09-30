Sports Bulletin for September 30: Nepal humiliate West Indies, Mohun Bagan removed from ACL 2 By MyKhel Staff Published: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 17:50 [IST]

September 30, 2025, brought major sporting highlights as the ICC Women's World Cup began in Guwahati, marking India's quest for a maiden title.

Tilak Varma received a hero's welcome in Hyderabad after his Asia Cup final heroics, while Nepal scripted history with a stunning T20I series win over West Indies.

ICC Women's World Cup 2025 commences in Guwahati

The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 commenced on September 30 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati with the opening match between India and Sri Lanka. Co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, the tournament features eight teams competing in a round-robin format across multiple venues. India aims to win their maiden ICC Women's World Cup title. The event will run until November 2, with the final scheduled in Navi Mumbai or Colombo.

Tilak Varma gets hero's welcome in Hyderabad

Tilak Varma received a grand hero's welcome in Hyderabad after his match-winning unbeaten 69 in the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan. Fans thronged Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, cheering and chanting his name as he arrived. The Telangana government felicitated him, with Sports Authority officials congratulating Varma for his outstanding performance that brought pride to the state and the nation. His innings secured India's ninth Asia Cup title and earned him the Man of the Match award.

Gautam Gambhir reaches Ahmedabad ahead of West Indies Tests

Gautam Gambhir, India's head coach, arrived in Ahmedabad on September 30, 2025, along with star spinner Kuldeep Yadav. They were warmly welcomed by fans following India's Asia Cup 2025 victory. The duo is in Ahmedabad preparing for the upcoming two-Test series against the West Indies, starting October 2 at Narendra Modi Stadium.

Nepal humiliate West Indies to win historic T20I Series

Nepal made history by humiliating West Indies to win their first-ever T20I series against a Test-playing nation. In Sharjah, Nepal posted 173-6, powered by Aasif Sheikh's unbeaten 68 and Sundeep Jora's aggressive 63. Nepal then bowled out West Indies for just 83, securing a record 90-run victory and a 2-0 series lead with one match remaining. This marked the largest margin of victory by an associate over a full member in T20Is.

Hardik Pandya may miss Australia series with injury

Hardik Pandya is likely to miss the upcoming ODI series against Australia due to a left quadriceps injury sustained during the Asia Cup 2025. He did not play in the Asia Cup final and has been advised at least four weeks of rest. This rules him out of the three-match ODI series starting October 19, with a possibility of playing some T20Is if he recovers in time. The BCCI medical report will confirm his availability.

Pakistan recall Babar Azam for South Africa Tests

Pakistan's Test squad for the South Africa series prominently features the return of Babar Azam, reinstated after being sidelined from the shorter formats. His inclusion is seen as a boost to Pakistan's middle order. The squad balances experience with fresh talent, with Shan Masood continuing as captain and three uncapped players included.

William Saliba pens new Arsenal deal

William Saliba has signed a new five-year contract with Arsenal, extending his stay until 2030. The 24-year-old French center-back has become a key player, making 140 appearances for the club. Despite interest from Real Madrid, Saliba expressed happiness at Arsenal and a strong desire to win trophies with the team. Manager Mikel Arteta praised his character and development.

Yogesh Kathuniya wins Silver in Para Athletics Championship

India's Yogesh Kathuniya won silver in the men's F56 discus throw at the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships with a best throw of 42.49m. This marks his third consecutive World Championship silver and adds to his two Paralympic silver medals. Competing on home ground, he expressed joy despite his ongoing quest for a maiden global gold.

Chelsea can win Champions League: Mourinho

Jose Mourinho has spoken highly of Chelsea's success, particularly praising the club's transformation into a "winning machine." While Mourinho himself never won the UEFA Champions League with Chelsea, he acknowledged the team's later European achievements as the biggest trophies. Mourinho considers himself "The Biggest One" at Chelsea until someone surpasses his three Premier League titles with the club. He maintains a complex but affectionate relationship with Chelsea, describing himself as "always a Blue" despite now managing other clubs.

Dinesh Karthik joins ILT20 team as player

Dinesh Karthik has joined Sharjah Warriorz for the ILT20 2025-26 season, replacing Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis. The experienced right-handed batter, known for his six-hitting and calmness under pressure, brings valuable T20 expertise from over two decades in the format.

Mohun Bagan removed from ACL 2

Mohun Bagan Super Giant was removed from the AFC Champions League 2 after refusing to travel to Iran for their Group C match against Sepahan on September 30, 2025, due to safety concerns cited by six foreign players. The AFC declared the club withdrawn and nullified their previous match result. The matter is now with the AFC disciplinary committee, with potential fines and bans. Mohun Bagan has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport for resolution.

PCB suspends NOC for players for Overseas T20 leagues

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has suspended all No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for players wishing to participate in overseas T20 leagues until further notice. This move comes shortly after Pakistan's defeat to India in the Asia Cup 2025 final. The PCB aims to link NOCs to a performance-based system, prioritizing national and domestic cricket performances.