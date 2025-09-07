Sports Bulletin for September 7: From BCCI's massive Financial Bloom to Cristiano Ronaldo starring for Portugal By MyKhel Staff Published: Sunday, September 7, 2025, 16:37 [IST]

In the World of Sports, a number of developments have taken place in the last 24 hours. BCCI have massively upped their finances in the last five years.

In other news, Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace for Portugal in their win over Armenia, taking his total tally to 942 goals. Check out the top stories across sports for September 7.

1. BCCI Bank Balance Soars to ₹20,686 Crore, Surplus Jumps 39% in 2024

The BCCI's cash and bank balance surged by ₹14,627 crore in five years, reaching ₹20,686 crore in 2024 after settling dues to state associations. The general fund nearly doubled, rising from ₹3,906 crore in 2019 to ₹7,988 crore. Despite a dip in media rights income, investment returns and IPL earnings boosted a 39% surplus increase to ₹1,623 crore. The board also set aside ₹3,150 crore for tax provisions.

2. BCCI AGM to elect the next President

The BCCI will hold its 94th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on September 28, 2025, in Mumbai. The key agenda includes elections for the posts of President, Vice-President, Secretary, Joint Secretary, and Treasurer. This meeting will also cover appointments to the IPL Governing Council, Women's Premier League Committee, and other important committees. The presidential election is especially significant following the recent vacancy in the role.

3. India will play against Pakistan in Asia Cup: BCCI

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia has confirmed that India will play against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025, strictly following the Indian government's policy. He said, "As far as the BCCI's view is concerned, we have to follow whatever the central government formalises... there is no restrictions imposed by the central government whether we play any of the countries which are not on good terms with India." He added, "So far as bilateral is concerned, we are not going to play with any of our hostile countries".

4. South Zone and Central Zone to clash in Duleep Final

South Zone and Central Zone have advanced to the Final of Duleep Trophy 2025. South Zone defeated North Zone on the basis of first innings lead, similarly Central Zone also toppled West Zone. The final of the domestic competition will start from September 11, and it will be a five-day affair at the CoE in Bengaluru.

5. India to play South Korea in Hockey Asia Cup Final

Indian Hockey team will be up against South Korea in the Final of Hockey Asia Cup 2025 in Rajgir on Sunday. Harmanpreet Singh and company secred a 7-0 win over China in the final Super Four clash to book their berth in the final. Malaysia will be up against China in the 3rd/4th place playoffs.

6. Cristiano Ronaldo scores a brace in Portugal win

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice in Portugal's 5-0 win over Armenia in their 2026 World Cup qualifier. The match was emotional as Portugal paid tribute to their late teammate Diogo Jota. Ronaldo scored in both halves, including a stunning 25-meter strike, boosting his international tally to 140 goals. Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo also scored, with Cancelo honoring Jota with his celebration.

7. Praveen Kumar applies for BCCI National Selector's Role

Former India pacer Praveen Kumar has applied for the national selector post from the Central Zone in the BCCI senior men's selection committee. Currently the chief selector of Uttar Pradesh's senior men's team, Kumar played 6 Tests, 68 ODIs, and 10 T20Is for India. The application deadline is September 10, with other interested candidates including RP Singh and Pragyan Ojha from different zones. The committee is chaired by Ajit Agarkar.

8. Sunil Chhetri reveals Virat Kohli's Test in London

Sunil Chhetri revealed that Virat Kohli recently shared his fitness test scores from London with him, which Chhetri found inspiring. He compared Kohli's relentless dedication and hunger to that of Cristiano Ronaldo, highlighting how both athletes are never satisfied with past achievements. Chhetri said seeing Kohli's commitment motivates him on tough days, praising Kohli's incredible fitness and mindset to stay at the top in sports.