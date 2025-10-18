Who Were The 3 Afghan Cricketers Killed In Pakistani Airstrike? All You Need To Know

Sports Bulletin for October 18: Afghan Cricketers Die Due To Pakistan Airstrike To India U17 Qualify For Women's Asian Cup

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Sports Bulletin for October 18: From historic breakthroughs to major team announcements, Indian and international sports saw plenty of action on October 18. Afghanistan pulled out of a Pakistan tri-series amid escalating tensions, while India's U17 women's football team secured a landmark AFC Asian Cup berth.

Veteran shooters and archers made history, rising stars shone on the world stage, and key updates emerged in cricket, football, and badminton. Here's a quick look at the top sports news today.

1) Afghanistan Boycotts Pakistan Tri-Series After 3 Cricketers Die In PAK Airstrike

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has pulled out of a T20 tri-series with Pakistan and Sri Lanka following the deaths of three Afghan cricketers and five civilians in Urgun District, allegedly due to a Pakistani airstrike. The series, scheduled from November 17 to 29 in Rawalpindi and Lahore, was announced last month by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The withdrawal comes amid recent clashes between Afghanistan and Pakistan, despite a short-lived 48-hour ceasefire, which the Taliban claims Pakistan has violated.

2) India U17 Women's Football Team Clinch Historic AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualification

The Indian U17 women's football team staged an impressive comeback to defeat Uzbekistan 2-1, earning their maiden qualification for the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup, scheduled in China next year.

3) Mohammed Shami Hits Back After Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar's Comment On His Fitness

India pacer Mohammed Shami has hit back at chief selector Ajit Agarkar's remarks on his fitness, saying his performances speak for themselves. The tension comes weeks after Shami was left out of India's ODI squad for Australia. Representing Bengal in their Ranji Trophy opener against Uttarakhand, Shami dismissed Agarkar's comments, who had said the committee would welcome Shami back once fully fit. "Let him say whatever he wants. You have seen how I bowled. It is all in front of your eyes," Shami told reporters at Eden Gardens.

4) Indian Woman Compound Archer Jyothi Surekha Vennam Scripts World Cup History

Indian archer Jyothi Surekha Vennam made history by becoming the first Indian woman in compound archery to win a World Cup Final medal, claiming bronze. The 29-year-old dominated Brit Ella Gibson in the bronze medal match, scoring a perfect 150-145 with 15 flawless arrows for her first podium finish at the event.

5) Historic Run For Tanvi Sharma, Teenager Moves Into BWF Junior World Championships Finals

Rising Indian shuttler Tanvi Sharma advanced to the girls' singles final at the BWF Junior World Championships with a straight-game 15-11, 15-9 win over Liu Si Ya. The 16-year-old will face Thailand's Anyapat Phichitpreechasak for the title. Sharma had earlier beaten Japan's Saki Matsumoto in the quarterfinals, securing India's first World Junior medal in 17 years-the last being Saina Nehwal's gold in 2008.

6) AIFF Unveils Sweeping Overhaul For Top-Tier League

Indian football enters a new era as AIFF invites bids for the top-tier league's commercial rights for 15 years. From 2025-26, clubs won't pay franchise fees but will share revenue with the commercial partner (10% for founding clubs, 20% for others) while receiving Central Revenue Pool and grassroots funds.

Promotion and relegation will debut, with the league expanding to 14 clubs and 189 matches. The commercial partner will handle broadcasts, marketing, and introduce a video support system, with VAR mandatory from year six.

Grassroots funds will mainly support top-tier clubs. The ₹18 crore salary cap remains, covering all players except coaches and staff. Clubs must ensure transparency in sponsorships and release players for national duty per FIFA rules.

7) Australia Confirm Steve Smith as Captain In Ashes If Pat Cummins Is Injured

Australia's men's chief selector George Bailey has confirmed that Steven Smith will captain the Test side if Pat Cummins misses any matches in the 2025 Ashes. The five-Test series begins on November 21 in Perth, with Cummins recovering from back stress injuries and aiming to return for either the second Test at the Gabba or the third in Adelaide.

8) Zoravar Singh Sandhu Clinches India's First Trap Medal In 19 Years

Veteran Indian trap shooter Zoravar Singh Sandhu won his first ISSF World Championship (Shotgun) bronze in Cairo on Friday, marking India's first individual trap podium since Manavjit Singh Sandhu's 2006 gold.