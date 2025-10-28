Chris Broad Makes Shocking Revelation! Alleges ICC Asked Him To Go Easy On India Over Over-Rate Violations

Shreyas Iyer’s Splenic Tear Explained: How Serious It Is and How Long Recovery Might Take

AIFF Super Cup 2025: East Bengal vs Chennaiyin Live Streaming- When And Where To Watch Online And On TV In India?

AIFF Super Cup 2025 Points Table: Where Do EB and MB Stand Ahead of East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC in Group A?

Lionel Messi Determined To Defend World Cup Title In 2026 If He Is Fully Fit

Victor Wembanyama Just Getting Started, According To Former Spurs Team-Mate Sandro Mamukelashvili

Sports Bulletin For October 28: From BCCI Medical Team's Life-Saving Act On Shreyas Iyer To Chris Broad's Shocking Claim On Team India By MyKhel Staff Published: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 17:53 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Sports Bulletin For October 28: From major developments in Indian cricket and athletics to global football and chess updates, the sports world has been buzzing with big moments and surprising revelations. Here's a look at some of the top stories making headlines today.

1) BCCI Medical Team's Immediate Action On The Field Saved Shreyas Iyer's Life

Shreyas Iyer remains under observation at a Sydney hospital after sustaining a serious spleen injury during the third ODI against Australia. The Indian batter was rushed to the ICU following a splenic laceration suffered while taking a catch to dismiss Alex Carey.

As per Dainik Jagran, Iyer's medical reports were reviewed by Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala, head of the ICC Medical Committee and BCCI's medical panel. Pardiwala reportedly informed the BCCI that the quick on-field response from its medical team played a crucial role in saving Iyer's life.

2) Chris Broad Makes Shocking Revelation! Alleges ICC Asked Him To Go Easy On India Over Over-Rate Violations

Former England cricketer and veteran match referee Chris Broad has alleged that the ICC had once directed him to be lenient with India in cases involving over-rate violations.

3) If I am Useful, Will Make A Decision: Lionel Messi On 2026 FIFA World Cup

Lionel Messi has expressed his desire to play for Argentina at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, saying he's "really eager" to defend the title. However, he noted that his participation will depend on his fitness and form in the coming year.

4) India Bids To Host 2028 Asian Indoor Athletics And 2026 Asian Relays

India has submitted bids to host the 2028 Asian Indoor Athletics Championships and the 2026 Asian Relays, marking a potential first for the country. The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has proposed Bhubaneswar as the venue for the indoor event, while the host city for the relays is yet to be decided.

5) Mohammed Shami's Response To India Selectors: Fifer As Bengal Crush Gujarat

Veteran pacer Mohammed Shami boosted his chances of an international return with a brilliant eight-wicket match haul that guided Bengal to a 141-run win over Gujarat in their Ranji Trophy 2025-26 clash at Eden Gardens. Shami, playing his first major game since the 2025 Champions Trophy final, claimed five wickets in the second innings as Gujarat were dismissed for 185 while chasing 327.

6) D Gukesh Crushes Hikaru Nakamura, Fabiano Caruana To Take Lead In Clutch Chess

World Champion D Gukesh took the early lead at the 'Clutch Chess: Champions Showdown' after Day 1, finishing with 4/6 points ahead of Magnus Carlsen (3.5), Hikaru Nakamura (3), and Fabiano Caruana (1.5). After losing to Carlsen in the opener, Gukesh bounced back with wins over Nakamura and Caruana to end the day on top.

7) Indian Wrestler Sujeet Kalkal Wins 65Kg Freestyle Gold At U23 World Championships

Indian wrestler Sujeet Kalkal won gold in the men's 65kg freestyle at the U23 World Championships, defeating Uzbekistan's Umidjon Jalolov 10-0 by technical superiority in under five minutes.

8) Jamie Cureton Completes English Football! Becomes First Player Ever To Score In All Divisions

At 50, Jamie Cureton achieved a unique milestone by scoring for Kings Park Rangers in the 10th tier of English football, completing goals in all top 10 levels of the league system. He netted the fourth goal in a 4-1 win over Dussindale & Hellesdon Rovers, marking another chapter in his remarkable career.