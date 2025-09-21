Luka Doncic Solidifies Status As One Of The Best Players Globally After EuroBasket, Claims Pelinka

Sports Bulletin on September 21: From Mithun Manhas as BCCI President to Ronaldo, Messi scoring for Fun By MyKhel Staff Published: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 18:34 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

In the world of sports, a number of developments took place in the last 24 hours. In BCCI, Mithun Manhas is set to become the next president.

In terms of football, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi continued their rich vein of form, as they both scored braces for their respective teams. Check the unmissable sports stories here.

1. Mithun Manhas leads in BCCI Presidential race

Former Delhi cricketer Mithun Manhas is set to become the next BCCI president, with his nomination filed ahead of the September 28, 2025 AGM. Despite never playing for India, Manhas has built a strong reputation through his extensive domestic career and cricket administration roles, including with the Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association. BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla confirmed Manhas's appointment as part of a consensus panel, marking a new leadership era following Roger Binny's retirement.

2. Raghuram Bhat set to settle as Treasurer

Raghuram Bhat, former India spinner and current president of the Karnataka State Cricket Association, is set to be appointed as the treasurer of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). This appointment follows an informal meeting of cricket administrators and will be confirmed at the BCCI's annual general meeting scheduled for September 28, 2025. Bhat's experience in cricket administration strengthens the board's leadership team.

3. Sanju Samson heaps praises on SKY, Gambhir

Sanju Samson's composed half-century against Oman was vital in India's Asia Cup win. He praised captain Suryakumar Yadav and coach Gautam Gambhir for fostering an equal, chilled team environment. Samson said, "I have to give a lot of credit to our team leaders Surya and Gauti bhai for how they are keeping the environment." This culture of freedom and responsibility, he believes, brings out the best in the players.

4. Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka in Super 4 encounter

Bangladesh defeated Sri Lanka by 4 wickets in their Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match held in Dubai. Sri Lanka posted 168/7, with Dasun Shanaka scoring a vital 64*. In response, Bangladesh chased down 169 with a ball to spare, led by half-centuries from Saif Hassan (61) and Towhid Hridoy (58). Mustafizur Rahman took three key wickets. This win ended Sri Lanka's unbeaten run and gave Bangladesh a strong start in the Super Fours.

5. Cristiano Ronaldo scores a brace for Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo scored two goals as Al Nassr crushed Al Riyadh 5-1 in the Saudi Pro League on September 20, 2025. Ronaldo struck in the 33rd and 76th minutes, continuing his incredible scoring form and moving closer to 1,000 career goals with a total of 945 so far. His clinical finishing helped seal a dominant victory for Al Nassr, who remain top of the league.

6. Messi scores twice in Inter Miami win

Lionel Messi starred for Inter Miami with two stunning goals and an assist in their 3-2 MLS win over DC United on September 20, 2025. Messi opened the scoring with a perfect through-ball assist before netting twice in the second half, including a sublime curling finish. His brace moved him to the top of the MLS scoring charts with 22 goals this season, keeping Miami strong in the playoff race.

7. Satwik-Chirag settle with Silver Medal in China Masters

Satwik-Chirag settled for silver at the Li-Ning China Masters 2025 after a hard-fought 45-minute final against Korea's World No. 1 pair Kim Won Ho and Seo Seung Jae. The Koreans clinched the championship with a 21-19, 21-15 win.

8. Man United secure win over Chelsea

Manchester United secured a crucial 2-1 Premier League win over Chelsea at Old Trafford on September 20, 2025. The match was shaped early by Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez's red card, giving United a numerical advantage. Bruno Fernandes scored his 100th goal for the club, followed by Casemiro's header. Despite Casemiro's second yellow card, United held on as Trevoh Chalobah scored late for Chelsea, securing United's second league win this season.