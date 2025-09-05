Indian Doubles Greats On Satwik-Chirag's BWF World Championships Bronze in Paris: Gandhe Calls It the Greatest, D'Sa Demands More

Sports Bulletin For Sep 5: From New Base Price For India Jersey Sponsor To Chinnaswasmy To Host First Match Since Stampede Published: Friday, September 5, 2025

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Sports Bulletin For Sep 5: From key moves in Indian cricket to big moments in football, hockey, boxing, and tennis, the day was packed with action and off-field developments. Here's a roundup of the major sports stories making headlines.

1) BCCI sets new base price for jersey sponsorship: Report

The BCCI has increased the base price for Team India's jersey sponsorship, setting it at ₹3.5 crore per bilateral match and ₹1.5 crore for ICC and ACC fixtures. This marks a rise from the previous rates of ₹3.17 crore and ₹1.12 crore, aiming for a valuation boost of over 10% in bilaterals and about 3% in multilateral games.

2) Chinnaswamy To Host First Tournament Since June 4 Stampede, Fans Not Allowed

Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium will host matches of the KSCA K Thimmappiah Memorial Trophy from September 26, its first games since the June 4 stampede that claimed 11 lives. The venue will stage six fixtures, including a semi-final and the final, but spectators will not be permitted due to safety concerns.

3) 'They Treated People Like Sh**': Yograj Singh Launches Scathing Attack On Dhoni, Kapil Dev

The MS Dhoni hookah controversy has escalated further after Yograj Singh, father of Yuvraj Singh, backed Irfan Pathan's recent claims. He alleged that not only Pathan, but also Gautam Gambhir, Virender Sehwag, and Harbhajan Singh had raised concerns over their treatment under Dhoni's captaincy.

Speaking to InsideSport, Yograj said, "MS Dhoni doesn't want to answer. One who doesn't want to answer has a guilty conscience." He also criticised Dhoni, Kapil Dev, and Bishan Singh Bedi, accusing them of mistreating players and hurting Indian cricket.

4) Lionel Messi Scores Brace In His 'Last' Home In Argentina Colours, Beat Venezuela 3-0

Lionel Messi scored a brace in Argentina's World Cup qualifying match against Venezuela and helped the World Champions win 3-0. The match is slated to be his last match in Argentina colours as he revealed last week.

5) New Zealand legend Ross Taylor Comes Out Of Retirement At 41 To Play For Samoa

Former New Zealand captain Ross Taylor, 41, has come out of retirement to play for Samoa in their bid to qualify for the 2026 T20 World Cup, calling it a "huge honour" to represent his mother's homeland.

6) Praveen Kumar applies for BCCI senior men's selection panel: Report

Former India pacer Praveen Kumar has applied for a spot on the Ajit Agarkar-led senior men's selection committee ahead of the September 10 deadline. Currently UP's chief selector, Praveen represented India in 6 Tests, 68 ODIs, and 10 T20Is, taking 112 wickets.

7) Sandesh Jhingan Suffers From Cheekbone Fracture, Ruled Out Of CAFA Nations Cup: AIFF

India defender Sandesh Jhingan has been ruled out of the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 after suffering a cheekbone fracture against Iran. The AIFF and FC Goa confirmed he is under "expert medical care" in Goa.

8) India Thrash Thailand 11-0 To Kickstart Women's Asia Cup Hockey Campaign

Udita Duhan and Beauty Dungdung netted braces as India thrashed Thailand 11-0 in their Women's Asia Cup 2025 opener on Friday.

9) Mike Tyson vs Floyd Mayweather In The Books? Boxing Legends Set For Exhibition Fight In 2026

Boxing legends Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather will face off in a blockbuster exhibition bout in spring 2026, promoter CSI Sports announced, though the date and venue are yet to be finalised.

10) Novak Djokovic Take On Carlos Alcaraz In Mouth-Watering US Open Semi-Final Clash

Serbian superstar Novak Djokovic will face off Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in perhaps the most high-voltage clash of the ongoing US Open.