Usain Bolt Arrives In India, Set to Light Up Mumbai in Exhibition Football Match on October 1

Published: Friday, September 26, 2025, 12:55 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

World athletics icon Usain Bolt has returned to India for a special sporting spectacle in Mumbai. The eight-time Olympic gold medallist will headline an exhibition football match on October 1, as part of a two-day sports festival organised by PUMA, beginning September 30.

In a unique twist, Bolt will feature for both of PUMA's partner clubs - playing one half for Mumbai City FC and the other for Bengaluru FC. The event promises a blend of sport and entertainment, with Bollywood stars and popular personalities also expected to take the field.

This marks Bolt's second visit to India, after his memorable 2014 appearance in Bengaluru, where he played alongside cricketer Yuvraj Singh in a charity football match and even challenged him to a 100m sprint. Since announcing his retirement from athletics in 2017, the Jamaican legend has frequently indulged in his lifelong love for football, appearing in trials, charity matches, and exhibitions around the globe.

Speaking about the initiative, Karthik Balagopalan, Managing Director of PUMA India, said:

"At PUMA, we believe sport has the power to inspire and unite communities. Football is one of the most popular sports among the youth of India, and bringing Usain Bolt - our global ambassador and one of the greatest icons in world sport - to play here is our way of celebrating that momentum. Bolt is excited and looking forward to taking the pitch in Mumbai, and this unique showcase with Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC is designed to fuel the passion of young fans while reinforcing our long-term commitment to the growth of football in India."

Bolt's passion for football has been well-documented. Growing up, the sprint king often played the sport and once dreamt of turning professional. Post-retirement, he pursued this seriously - training with clubs and even scoring goals in trial matches. While a full-fledged football career didn't take shape, his commitment to the game remains evident in events like this.

The ticketed event is expected to draw massive interest, with sales going live soon. Fans can look forward to an evening where sporting greatness, entertainment, and community spirit unite - with Bolt at the very center of the action.