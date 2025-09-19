Sourav Ganguly to Kiran More - Who are the Frontrunners to become next BCCI President?

What is Scuba Diving? The Adventure Sport which tragically took Zubeen Garg's Life By MyKhel Staff Updated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 16:13 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Bollywood playback singer Zubeen Garg has tragically passed away after a freak accident in Singapore. The 52-year-old artist lost his life following a scuba diving mishap while he was in the country to attend the Northeast Festival.

According to reports, Singapore police pulled him out of the water and rushed him to a hospital after medics managed to revive him in a critical state. Despite intensive treatment, doctors were unable to save him.

The incident has come as a shock to his fans and the music fraternity. While scuba diving is generally considered a safe recreational activity, the mishap proved fatal for Garg.

"Today Assam lost one of its favourite sons. I am in a loss of words to describe what Zubeen meant for Assam. He has gone too early, this was not an age to go. Zubeen's voice had an unmatched ability to energise people and his music spoke directly to our minds and souls. He has left a void that will never be filled," Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote on X.

What is Scuba Diving?

Scuba diving is a water sport and activity that involves exploring underwater environments using special equipment that allows breathing underwater. The term "SCUBA" stands for Self-Contained Underwater Breathing Apparatus. Unlike regular swimming, scuba diving enables divers to stay submerged for extended periods by breathing air stored in tanks carried on their backs.

Scuba diving lets people experience the underwater world, such as coral reefs, shipwrecks, and marine life, which are normally inaccessible without specialized breathing gear. It can be done recreationally for fun, exploration, or scientific research, and requires proper training and equipment such as a regulator to breathe, a tank for air supply, fins, masks, and buoyancy control devices.

The sport involves planning dives carefully, often with a partner for safety, and can be practiced in natural water bodies like oceans, lakes, and rivers or in swimming pools for competitions called sport diving. Scuba diving includes different equipment technologies, including open circuit systems where exhaled air is released into the water, and closed circuit rebreathers that recycle breathing gases for longer underwater time.