CP Radhakrishnan, India's Newest Vice President, was a Champion in This Sport during College Days! By MyKhel Staff Published: Tuesday, September 9, 2025, 19:54 [IST]

CP Radhakrishnan has been elected as India's new Honourable Vice President, securing a decisive victory in the 2025 Vice Presidential election on September 9.

The NDA nominee and former Maharashtra Governor received 452 first-preference votes, defeating Opposition candidate Justice B. Sudershan Reddy, who garnered 300 votes. The election followed the sudden resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar, leading to a high-stakes contest in Parliament that saw 96% voter turnout among MPs.

Radhakrishnan brings decades of political experience, having previously served as Governor in four states and twice as MP from Coimbatore. His elevation is expected to strengthen NDA's position, with leaders lauding his track record and BJP's parliamentary strength ensuring a clear mandate.

Although Cricket and Football are the two most popular sports in India, Radhakrishnan excelled in a different one during his college days. Apart from being an academic, he was excellent in sports as well.

CP Radhakrishnan - A Table Tennis Champion

India's newest Vice President was a champion table tennis player during his college years, excelling in sports alongside his academic studies in Tamil Nadu. His sports class was marked by both competitive achievement and versatility in athletics, as he also enjoyed running, cricket, and volleyball.

College Table Tennis Career

Radhakrishnan attended V. O. Chidambaram College in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, where he pursued a Bachelor of Business Administration. During this period, he emerged as a college table tennis champion, reflecting his skill and competitive spirit. His victory in the college-level table tennis championship was one of his earliest public achievements outside academics, earning admiration among peers.

Sports Class and Athletic Profile

The honourable Vice President's sports class in college was distinguished by regular participation in multiple athletic competitions. He was known not just for table tennis, but also as a talented long-distance runner, exhibiting stamina and commitment in track and field events. His athletic versatility extended to playing cricket and volleyball, underlining a broad engagement with sports culture and fitness during college.