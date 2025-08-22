FPL Gameweek 2: Five Players to Transfer In, Five Players to Transfer Out ahead of August 22 Deadline

Will PUBG, Free Fire be Banned? Battle Royale games fate revealed as Dream11 bites the dust after Online Gaming Bill

oi-Sauradeep Ash

The recently passed Online Gaming Bill 2025 marks a turning point for India's online gaming landscape, particularly impacting major fantasy sports platforms like Dream11. The bill bans all online real-money gaming, including fantasy sports where users deposit money to win monetary prizes. This pivotal move targets the growing concerns around addiction, financial loss, and psychological harm linked to such games.

Dream11, valued at $8 billion and a major cricket sponsor, has been forced to shut down its real-money gaming operations in response. The ban also restricts advertisements and financial transactions related to these games, with harsh penalties including imprisonment and hefty fines for violations.

While the bill aims to protect public welfare, it has sparked uncertainty within the gaming industry, particularly among platforms like MPL, My11Circle, and others reliant on real-money gaming revenues. Conversely, the government promotes e-sports and social online games as safer alternatives, hoping to foster a more responsible and regulated gaming ecosystem.

What it means for PUBG, Free Fire?

Popular battle royale games like PUBG (BGMI in India) and Free Fire are not set to be banned after the Dream11 ban under the new Indian Online Gaming Bill 2025. The bill primarily targets real-money gambling or betting-style platforms, such as Dream11, MPL, Winzo, My11Circle, and rummy or poker platforms, where players deposit money to win cash prizes.

In contrast, PUBG (BGMI) and Free Fire operate on a different monetization model that revolves around cosmetic purchases, battle passes, and skins without any mechanism for cash withdrawals or betting. This key difference means these games fall outside the scope of the bill's gambling-focused restrictions.

Free Fire was banned earlier (in 2022) in India due to national security concerns regarding data routing, not because of gambling. However, Free Fire Max and BGMI have complied with data localization and security rules and continue to operate securely.

Overall, these battle royale games are expected to remain safe from a ban. The new bill aims to regulate and ban cash-gambling platforms, but PUBG/BGMI and Free Fire will likely continue as they generate revenue through non-gambling means and do not offer cash withdrawals or betting.