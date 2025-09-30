Yuzvendra Chahal was Cheating on Dhanashree? Ex-wife of India star claims 'Caught Him...' By MyKhel Staff Published: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 7:48 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Yuzvendra Chahal has found himself at the center of controversy following explosive allegations made by his ex-wife, Dhanashree Verma, on the reality show 'Rise and Fall.'

Chahal and Dhanashree, who tied the knot in 2020 after a whirlwind romance, faced a public divorce in 2025, with the split becoming mutual and finalized quickly amid swirling rumours and speculation.

During a candid segment on the reality show, Dhanashree Verma revealed that she suspected Chahal of infidelity unusually early in their marriage. Responding to actress Kubbra Sait's question about when she realized the relationship was heading for trouble, Dhanashree stated, "First year. Caught him in the second month." She did not elaborate with specifics but her response hinted that she discovered evidence suggesting Chahal's unfaithfulness merely weeks after their lavish wedding ceremony.

The public nature of Dhanashree's revelation placed the spotlight squarely on Chahal. Although Dhanashree refrained from giving minute details or naming involved parties, her comments were clear in their implication that trust issues due to alleged cheating led to the rapid deterioration of their marriage.

Addressing Alimony Rumours and Public Perception

Dhanashree also used the opportunity to address widespread speculation about divorce settlements. Speaking with co-contestant Aditya Narayan, she clarified, "It happened quickly because it was mutual; that's why when people say alimony, it's wrong." She further mentioned that she feels no need to publicly refute every rumour, emphasising, "I am only answerable to the people who are close to me."

Prior to the reality show airing, Yuzvendra Chahal offered his own perspective in a podcast with Raj Shamani. Acknowledging the end of his marriage, Chahal explained that both he and Dhanashree mutually agreed to keep matters private until the divorce proceedings were complete. Responding directly to the allegations of infidelity, Chahal asserted, "I have never cheated in my life. I am not that kind of person." He maintained that the relationship ended due to an erosion over time rather than any act of betrayal.