5 Power Couples Dominating the US Open: Taylor Fritz & Morgan Riddle, Shelton & Rodman, and More By Siddhika Prajapati Published: Monday, September 1, 2025, 22:56 [IST]

US Open: There's more than just tennis being served at the US Open this year: love is in full force. With the tournament heating up, what's happening off the court is stealing just as much attention as the aces and forehands.

From fashion icons in the stands to red-eye flights for romance, here are five tennis couples who are making headlines both for their game and for each other.

1. Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle

Morgan Riddle has earned more than just the title of "Chanel-clad tennis WAG." With five years of support for American star Taylor Fritz under her belt, she's become a courtside fashion icon in her own right. At Wimbledon this year, she turned heads in a vibrant lineup: tennis-ball green Valentino, tailored Ferragamo, lace from Dolce & Gabbana, and soft pink Patou (per Vogue).

But it's not just about the clothes. Riddle's influence has shifted the narrative around what it means to be a tennis partner. She's smart, stylish, and knows the power of presence, both online and in the stands. As Fritz climbs the rankings, Riddle's public profile rises with him, turning this couple into tennis's unofficial fashion royalty.

2. Frances Tiafoe and Ayan Broomfield

Since 2015, Frances Tiafoe and Ayan Broomfield have been quietly solid until now. As Tiafoe climbed to become the 17th-ranked player in the world, Broomfield was right there with him, not just romantically but emotionally and publicly.

"He has so much support here in the States... they have his back," Broomfield told press during last year's US Open(per Vogue).

Their relationship represents a more grounded, enduring love in the tennis world, built not on public spectacle, but on real support through years of highs and lows.

3. Ben Shelton and Trinity Rodman

What do you call someone who takes a red-eye flight from California to New York just to be there for your match? In Shelton's case, you call her your girlfriend. Trinity Rodman, an elite forward for the Washington Spirit, showed up in full fan mode, complete with a custom Shelton shirt, to cheer on her partner at the US Open.

Their relationship is young but energetic, full of mutual respect between two rising sports stars. Rodman's own career in soccer isn't slowing down either, proving that support doesn't mean sacrifice; it means showing up when it counts.

4. Alex de Minaur and Katie Boulter

This couple's origin story doesn't involve a match or a media room, it started at 6 a.m. with a spontaneous coffee meet-up. As Boulter told the Sydney Morning Herald in 2024:

"We bumped into each other at six in the morning and ended up getting a coffee. From that moment, I knew I was in it for the long haul."

They've been Instagram-official since 2021 and took the next step with a December 2023 engagement. Their relationship feels refreshingly real, built not on spotlight, but serendipity, humor, and a shared love of the sport.

5. Gaël Monfils and Elina Svitolina

Some couples are still finding their rhythm, Monfils and Svitolina have already written their first chapters. Together since 2018, married in 2021, and parents to daughter Skai since 2022, their love story is the most seasoned on this list.

Their strength comes from quiet consistency. Both respected competitors, they've taken on the challenge of balancing professional tennis and family life with calm grace, no theatrics, just love, longevity, and shared experience.

Whether it's luxury fashion in the front row, red-eye loyalty, or a simple coffee date turned engagement, these five couples are redefining what it means to stand by your partner, both on and off the court.

So as the US Open continues, one question lingers: which of these duos will serve love's longest match, and who might surprise us next season with a ring, a breakup, or a baby announcement?