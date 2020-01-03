Tennis
Canberra International relocated due to fears over air quality

By Russell Greaves
Hubert Hurkacz

Canberra, January 3: Bushfires in Australia have led to the Canberra International tennis tournament being moved due to fears over the air quality.

Bendigo – more than a six-hour drive away in the state of Victoria – will now host the tournament, which begins on Monday, after the ATP Challenger Tour confirmed the "unprecedented decision" on Friday (January 3).

"Unfortunately, we received expert advice that air quality (is) not likely to improve in time for us to complete the event in Canberra," a statement read.

"There are too many variables such as the state of the fires and upcoming conditions which are out of our control.

"We are deeply disappointed that the current conditions will not allow us to host the event here in Canberra, however the health of you (the players) as well as our volunteers, ball kids and event staff is our number one priority. It always will be."

Read more about: tennis atp tour atp canberra
Story first published: Friday, January 3, 2020, 4:30 [IST]
