Tennis
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Zverev too strong as Auger-Aliassime's rotten finals record goes on

By Joe Wright
Alexander Zverev
Alexander Zverev won the Cologne Indoors, his first 2020 title, as Felix Auger-Aliassime's wait for Tour glory goes on.

Cologne, October 18: Alexander Zverev won his first title of the year with a comprehensive victory over Felix Auger-Aliassime at the Cologne Indoors.

Zverev, beaten by Dominic Thiem in his first grand slam final at the US Open last month, was knocked out of the French Open in disappointing fashion in the fourth round by Jannik Sinner.

The world number seven has responded impressively on home soil this week, dropping just one set en route to Sunday's final.

Zverev rues missed opportunities after coming 'super close' to major breakthrough

He followed up with an impressive performance against Auger-Aliassime, winning 6-3 6-3 in just under 80 minutes.

Auger-Aliassime, who is 0-3 against Zverev, has now lost each of his six Tour finals without winning a set.

Zverev, who won 80 per cent of points behind his first serve, assumed control after breaking the Canadian in the opening game and again to lead 5-2.

He handed a break back with consecutive double-faults but secured the first set in the next game and moved 4-2 up in the second to break Auger-Aliassime's resistance.

A heavy forehand from his 20-year-old opponent handed Zverev victory on his first match point, as he secured a 12th Tour title.

More ALEXANDER ZVEREV News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: CRY 1 - 1 BHA
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, October 18, 2020, 19:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 18, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More