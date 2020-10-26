Tennis
Zverev clinches back-to-back titles with victory in Cologne

By Patric Ridge
Alexander Zverev
After triumphing in Germany last week, Alexander Zverev collected his second ATP title of 2020 with minimum fuss against Diego Schwartzman.

Cologne, October 26: Alexander Zverev sealed his second ATP title in the space of a week as the German overcame Diego Schwartzman in the Cologne Championships final.

World number seven Zverev beat Felix Auger-Aliassime to claim the Cologne Indoors title on October 18 and continued his fine form in the city with a 6-2 6-1 triumph on Sunday.

Schwartzman had denied Auger-Aliassime the chance to avenge his previous defeat but was never a match for in-form Zverev, who hit nine aces – to his opponent's zero – and saved the only break point he faced.

Zverev on course for back-to-back titles after overcoming Sinner in Cologne

After an even start, Zverev nosed himself ahead with a break of Schwartzman's serve in the fifth game of the opener, with another concession from the Argentine following.

Zverev swiftly wrapped things up with his first set point, though Schwartzman rallied to gain a break point in the opening game of the final set.

It was an opportunity the world number nine failed to grasp, however, and Zverev made him pay with some clinical shots, rounding off the victory – and his second title of 2020 – with a supreme forehand down the line.

Story first published: Monday, October 26, 2020, 2:20 [IST]
