English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Halep to face Pavlyuchenkova in Moscow comeback

By
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova to meet world number one Simona Halep next
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova to meet world number one Simona Halep next

Moscow, October 16: Anastasia ​Pavlyuchenkova will play Simona Halep in the second round of the Kremlin Cup after beating Ajla Tomljanovic in straight sets.

Halep used a wildcard to make her return from a back injury in Moscow ahead of the WTA Finals next week and will come up against Pavlyuchenkova, a 7-5 6-4 winner on Monday (October 15).

World number one Halep has won all eight matches against Russian Pavlyuchenkova, who broke twice in each set against Tomljanovic to advance in her homeland.

Daria Kasatkina also advanced on home soil by defeating Lesia Tsurenko 6-4 7-6 (7-1) in a contest which finished after midnight local time.

Aliaksandra Sasnovich will come up against Kiki Bertens, still in the hunt for one of the two WTA Finals spots which are up for grabs this week, following a 6-3 6-4 success against Mihaela Buzarnescu.

Anett Kontaveit, Anastasija Sevastova and Yulia Putintseva also made it through to round two.

Meanwhile, sixth seed Donna Vekic breezed into the second round of the Luxembourg Open, thrashing Anna Karolina Schmiedlova 6-0 6-1.

Pauline Parmentier accounted for Viktorija Golubic with a 7-6 (10-8) 6-2 triumph on Monday, with Vera Lapko and Anna Blinkova recording respective victories over German duo Carina Witthoeft and Tatjana Maria.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 16, 2018, 3:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 16, 2018
    India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue