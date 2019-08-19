English
Murray eyeing 'decent run' as Berdych wins at Winston-Salem

By Opta
Andy Murray
As Andy Murray prepares to face Tennys Sandgren in the opening round, Tomas Berdych overcame Andreas Seppi.

North Carolina, August 19: Andy Murray is looking to have a "decent run" in the singles at the Winston-Salem Open, where Tomas Berdych opened with a victory.

Former world number one Murray is in North Carolina after accepting a wildcard into the ATP 250 tournament, having opted to skip the upcoming US Open.

Murray lost to Richard Gasquet at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati – the three-time grand slam champion's first singles appearance since January's Australian Open due to hip surgery.

The 32-year-old, who has been playing doubles, will face American Tennys Sandgren in the Winston-Salem Open first round on Monday and he told BBC Sport: "All matches are difficult at this level, and when you've been out for a long time, and with the severity of the operation I had, it is going to take time.

"I'm not setting my expectations too high, but I do want to try and get matches in just now. So I'd like to get through a few matches here, and hopefully have a decent run."

On Sunday, Czech veteran and 2012 runner-up Berdych advanced to the second round thanks to a 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 win over Andreas Seppi in his first match since Wimbledon.

In the final tune-up event before the US Open gets underway at Flushing Meadows on August 26, Robin Haase defeated Denis Kudla 6-4 7-6 (7-3) and Jaume Munar lost 7-6 (7-5) 4-6 6-1 to Lloyd Harris.

Marius Copil outlasted Martin Klizan 6-4 3-6 6-3, while Prajnesh Gunneswaran eased past Cedrik-Marcel Stebe 6-3 6-4.

Story first published: Monday, August 19, 2019, 9:00 [IST]
