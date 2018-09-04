Andy Murray to miss Davis Cup play-off tie

Murray played his first grand slam since last year's Wimbledon at the US Open following a prolonged rehabilitation from hip surgery.

The former world number one reached the second round before losing in four sets to Fernando Verdasco in a display that offered plenty to encourage.

But the three-time grand slam champion, who helped Britain to Davis Cup glory in 2015, will not be available for the tie in Glasgow as Leon Smith's men try to retain their place in the World Group.

British Tennis said Murray will "continue to rehab with a focus on 2019". Meanwhile, British number one Kyle Edmund is unavailable having struggled for fitness since Wimbledon.

Murray's brother Jamie and his fellow experienced doubles player Dominic Inglot are joined in the team by Cameron Norrie, Jay Clarke and Dan Evans.

The tie takes place from September 14-16.