English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Andy Murray suffers Cincinnati defeat to Lucas Pouille

Posted By: OPTA
Andy Murray suffers Cincinnati defeat to Lucas Pouille

Cincinnati, Aug 14: Andy Murray suffered a first-round exit at the Cincinnati Masters as Lucas Pouille emerged victorious from a see-saw clash.

The Briton, who reached the quarter-finals in Washington last time out before withdrawing, was beaten 6-1 1-6 6-4 after ultimately failing to overcome a sloppy start.

Pouille was quick out of the blocks and broke Murray in the first game, the former world number one hitting an ill-timed double fault to fall behind.

The three-time grand slam winner failed to mount a prompt response and was soon on the back foot again on serve, an overcooked forehand giving Pouille another break-point opening.

A lengthy rally that saw a net cord fall kindly for the Frenchman ended when Murray failed with an attempted volley return, and Pouille held again – having been taken to deuce – to move 4-0 up.

With Murray clearly struggling to find his range off both wings, Pouille had him on the ropes at 0-40, only for the double Olympic champion to reel off five points in a row.

It was too late to avoid losing the first set, though, with time left for a fifth Murray double fault, but there was a shift in momentum in the second.

This time Murray broke instantly, Pouille the one suddenly having to scramble around the court, and doing so with scant reward as he fell 2-0 behind.

That set the tone for to Murray exact his revenge in style, but he surrendered the initiative as he was broken in a mammoth opening game of the third set.

A huge butterfly caused a brief interruption in between a hold for each player, but Pouille did not feel any adverse effect and soon Murray was serving to stay in the match.

He had to save a match point, but it only delayed the inevitable as Pouille wrapped up the win in the next game, sealed by a ferocious forehand.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: ARS 0 - 2 MCI
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 14, 2018, 1:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 14, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue