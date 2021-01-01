Tennis
Murray pulls out of Delray Beach event amid coronavirus concerns

By Peter Hanson

London, January 1: Andy Murray has pulled out of next week's Delray Beach Open amid coronavirus concerns.

The former world number one had accepted a wildcard to play in the Florida event, which would have represented his first tournament of 2021.

Murray, has now pulled out of the event but the 33-year-old Scot – who has well-documented hip injuries – is not thought to have made his decision based on fitness concerns.

Instead, the ongoing global health pandemic forced Murray into a rethink over his plans with the Australian Open on the horizon.

A widely released statement from the three-time grand slam winner read: "After much deliberation with my team I've decided not to travel to play in Delray Beach.

"Given the increase in COVID-19 rates and the transatlantic flights involved, I want to minimise the risks ahead of the Australian Open.

"I'm really thankful for the understanding of the tournament and I look forward to playing there soon."

Murray has been handed a wildcard for the Australian Open, where he is a five-time finalist but has never won the tournament.

The season-open grand slam was pushed back to February 8 to allow players time a 14-day quarantine period upon arrival in Melbourne.

Story first published: Friday, January 1, 2021, 3:40 [IST]
