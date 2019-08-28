Murray happy with performance in Mallorca as comeback gathers pace

Murray advanced to the round of 16 in Mallorca, where the former world number one overcame Gombos 6-3, 6-4 on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old Murray dropped down to the ATP Challenger Tour for the first time since 2005 in a bid to improve his fitness following hip resurfacing surgery in January, which threatened to end his stellar career.

After blitzing teenager Imran Sibille in his opener, Murray upstaged Gombos – who leads the Challenger circuit for match wins with a 36-16 record.

"I think I did well, it was a tough match," said Murray. "He hits his shots very hard, so I had to do quite a lot of moving and defending.

"There are things I'd like to do better, but it was a good match.

"I don't play tomorrow , so that's nice to get a day to rest and recover. That's important at this stage of my comeback."

Murray, who will face world number 240 Matteo Viola for a place in the quarter-finals, is featuring on the Challenger Tour for the first time in 14 years.

The Brit started a singles comeback at ATP Masters 1000 tournament the Western & Southern Open before making a swift exit from the Winston-Salem Open.

Murray – who played a series of high-profile doubles tournaments after teaming up with Serena Williams in the mixed event at Wimbledon – then opted to skip the US Open in New York.