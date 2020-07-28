Misfiring Kerber returns to major-winning coach

Kerber will work with Beltz once more after struggling under an array of coaches in recent months as she has tumbled down the WTA rankings.

The German is now ranked 21st and has not won a Tour event since Wimbledon in 2018.

Kerber broke through with Beltz at her side and then reunited with her long-time coach ahead of a hugely successful 2016 season.

Beltz helped her win the Australian Open and US Open while climbing to the top of the rankings.

The pair parted ways again as Kerber hired Wim Fissette, with whom she won at the All England Club in an 11-month partnership.

But 32-year-old Kerber's floundering form since Fissette's departure has now led her back to a familiar face.

Beltz split with Donna Vekic earlier this month after two and a half years guiding the Croatian.