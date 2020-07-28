Tennis
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Misfiring Kerber returns to major-winning coach

By Ben Spratt
Angelique Kerber

Berlin, July 28: Three-time major champion Angelique Kerber has again linked up with former coach Torben Beltz, who oversaw her first two grand slam wins.

Kerber will work with Beltz once more after struggling under an array of coaches in recent months as she has tumbled down the WTA rankings.

The German is now ranked 21st and has not won a Tour event since Wimbledon in 2018.

Kerber broke through with Beltz at her side and then reunited with her long-time coach ahead of a hugely successful 2016 season.

Beltz helped her win the Australian Open and US Open while climbing to the top of the rankings.

The pair parted ways again as Kerber hired Wim Fissette, with whom she won at the All England Club in an 11-month partnership.

But 32-year-old Kerber's floundering form since Fissette's departure has now led her back to a familiar face.

Beltz split with Donna Vekic earlier this month after two and a half years guiding the Croatian.

More ANGELIQUE KERBER News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: angelique kerber tennis wta wta tour
Story first published: Tuesday, July 28, 2020, 2:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 28, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue