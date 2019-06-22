English

Kerber survives Garcia test to march on at Mallorca Open

By Opta
Angelique Kerber
Angelique Kerber is fighting her way back to form after a French Open setback and her Mallorca Open form this week bodes well for Wimbledon.

Mallorca, June 22: Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber showed her grass-court pedigree again as she battled through to the Mallorca Open semi-finals.

Kerber grafted out a 6-3, 7-6 (7-5) victory over Caroline Garcia to set up a last-four clash with Belinda Bencic.

Bencic earned a 6-2 6-2 win against 17-year-old American Amanda Anisimova, whose recent run to the French Open caught the eye.

Kerber, who suffered a shock first-round exit last month at Roland Garros, said Garcia had given her "a really tough match".

But with Wimbledon less than a fortnight away, that should stand 31-year-old Kerber in good stead.

She added: "It's great to have a lot of good matches against the best players, that's why we are here."

Bencic has shot up from 37th to seventh in the world rankings since the turn of the year and Kerber said in an on-court interview: "I think it will be another good match against Belinda.

"We know each other really well. She's playing unbelievable tennis this year so it will be a really good match on a really high level."

Anastasija Sevastova will face Sofia Kenin in the other semi-final. Sevastova beat China's Yafan Wang 6-2 6-1 in the quarter-finals and Kenin fought back to see off Elise Mertens 1-6 6-1 6-3.

Away from the Mallorca Open, Friday saw 2014 Wimbledon runner-up Eugenie Bouchard suffer the frustration of failing to qualify for next week's WTA tournament in Eastbourne.

Bouchard was thrashed 6-2 6-0 by France's world number 95 Fiona Ferro in their preliminary match.

Story first published: Saturday, June 22, 2019, 2:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 22, 2019

