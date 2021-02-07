Barty boosts Australian Open bid with WTA Tour title

Barty – gearing up for the year's first grand slam which gets underway in Melbourne on Monday – defeated sixth seed and 2020 Australian Open runner-up Muguruza 7-6 (7-3) 6-4 on Sunday (February 7).

Looking to add to her 2019 French Open crown, Australian star Barty claimed her ninth WTA Tour trophy and second on home soil.

"It was some of the better tennis I played throughout the whole week," Barty, who had not played in a competitive tournament since last February, told reporters in her post-match news conference.

"Garbine forced me to play at that level. It was a great final."

Just watch and admire the Barty party 🎉@ashbarty claims her 9️⃣th title, defeating Muguruza, 7-6(3), 6-4.#YarraValleyWTA pic.twitter.com/9BGbhnIvzz — wta (@WTA) February 7, 2021

Barty added: "Overall it was a pretty solid performance. I'm still my harshest critic at times. That's the challenge of sport every day, is trying to get better and better."

Elsewhere in Melbourne, Elise Mertens clinched the Gippsland Trophy with a 6-4 6-1 win over Estonian veteran Kaia Kanepi.

Mertens – the seventh-seeded Belgian – returned to the winner's circle following two runner-up finishes in 2020.

6⃣th career title 🏆@elise_mertens takes the title at the Gippsland Trophy!



She defeats Kanepi, 6-4, 6-1.#GippslandWTA pic.twitter.com/izoQvdJ9lT — wta (@WTA) February 7, 2021

As for Anett Kontaveit and Ann Li, they shared the Grampians Trophy on Sunday (February 7).

The Grampians Trophy did not have a final, the WTA announced, due to time running out before the Australian Open begins. Thursday's play was cancelled as a precautionary measure after a case of coronavirus involving a worker from a hotel that had housed quarantining tennis stars.

Kontaveit outlasted fifth seed Maria Sakkari 2-6 6-3 11-9 in the first semi-final, while Li upset seventh seed Jennifer Brady 7-6 (7-5) 6-7 (5-7) 10-6.