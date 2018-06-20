Kyrgios downs 'legend' Murray as Dimitrov and Djokovic progress

World number 21 Kyrgios was the opponent for Murray's comeback match as the three-time grand slam champion ended a lay-off lasting almost a year at the Fever-Tree Championships on Tuesday.

And although Kyrgios emerged a 2-6 7-6 (7-4) 7-5 winner, Murray impressed throughout, ensuring a positive workout for both players ahead of Wimbledon.

" is the most important thing," Kyrgios said on court. "It was good to finally get a win over him but I don't really take it as a win in this one.

"I was expecting him to come out and see the ball well. He's a legend of the sport; I don't think he needs much time out on the match courts to feel his rhythm.

"From the get-go he came out pretty well and I wasn't expecting anything less, to be honest."

Kyrgios will now face Kyle Edmund, another home hopeful, in the second round after the British number one got the better of Ryan Harrison 7-6 (7-4) 6-4.

Dimitrov and Djokovic also made it through to set up a tantalising meeting, seeing off Damir Dzumhur and John Millman respectively, with both matches including incidents that entertained the crowd.

So desperate were Dzumhur's attempts to halt a 6-3 6-7 (4-7) 6-3 defeat that he ended up sliding under the net to reach one drop shot, before sharing a smile with Dimitrov.

In the following match on Centre Court, a nearby burglar alarm brought proceedings to a standstill for a couple of minutes as Millman prepared to serve, Djokovic - on his way to a 6-2 6-1 success - left looking somewhat bemused.

There was less humour in third seed Kevin Anderson's day, however, as he was beaten 7-6 (7-4) 4-6 7-6 (7-3) by Leonardo Mayer.

Defending champion Feliciano Lopez dumped out another seed, David Goffin, while Tomas Berdych went down to qualifier Julien Benneteau.

Wildcard Dan Evans, making his return following a ban for cocaine use, lost to Adrian Mannarino, but Milos Raonic and Jeremy Chardy eased through.

Source: OPTA