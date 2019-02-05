English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Wawrinka dumped out in Sofia opener, Tsonga completes comeback

By Opta
Stan Wawrinka threw away a one-set lead against Marius Copil
Stan Wawrinka threw away a one-set lead against Marius Copil

Sofia (Bulgaria). February 5: Stan Wawrinka's first outing since the Australian Open ended in defeat as he threw away a one-set lead against Marius Copil at the Sofia Open.

Down at 57th in the ATP rankings after missing chunks of the 2017 and 2018 seasons through injury, Wawrinka faced an opponent one place above him in Bulgaria's capital.

A solitary break was enough to give Wawrinka the opening set, but he then lost the second on a tie-break and paid the price for dropping serve early in the decider, Copil holding his nerve to triumph 3-6 7-6 (7-5) 6-4.

Monday's other first-round match in Sofia also went the distance, Matt Ebden edging out home wildcard Adrian Andreev in a third-set tie-breaker to set up a meeting with Roberto Bautista Agut.

At the Open Sud de France in Montpellier, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga came from a set down to beat fellow Frenchman Ugo Humbert 3-6 7-6 (7-5) 6-4.

Six of the last eight winners of this competition have been French and Tsonga will face another compatriot in round two, fourth seed Gilles Simon.

Marcel Granollers won two out of three tie-breaks to eliminate Ivo Karlovic. All three of Karlovic's losses this year have been decided in final-set breakers.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: RAY 1 - 2 LGN
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 5, 2019, 3:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 5, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue