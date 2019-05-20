English

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga topples Dusan Lajovic in Lyon

By Opta
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga

Lyon, May 20: Jo-Wilfried Tsonga began his bid for a second Lyon Open title with a gutsy win over fifth seed Dusan Lajovic.

The 2017 champion has played his way back into the world's top 100 after an injury-hit 2018 saw him drop as low as 259 in the rankings.

In a tricky opener in France, Tsonga came through 7-6 (7-4) 6-4 in a match lasting one hour and 44 minutes.

A break apiece in the first set meant a tie-break was required, which Tsonga dominated, and a solitary dropped service game from Lajovic in the second proved costly.

Sunday's other match at the tournament saw John Millman hammer Pablo Andujar 6-1 6-3.

At the Geneva Open, Ernests Gulbis and Juan Ignacio Londero defeated Yoshihito Nishioka and 2017 runner-up Mischa Zverev respectively in straight sets to progress.

 
Story first published: Monday, May 20, 2019, 1:10 [IST]
