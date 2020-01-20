Australian Open 2020: Gauff repeats Wimbledon exploits with Venus victory

American teenager Gauff defied her age yet again, the 15-year-old defeating veteran Williams 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 in her Australian Open main-draw debut at a wet Melbourne Park on Monday (January 20).

Gauff produced one of 2019's most remarkable results when she beat five-time Wimbledon champion and countrywoman Williams in the first round at the All England Club.

And Gauff repeated the feat again as she eliminated the 39-year-old former world number one – who withdrew from the Adelaide International through injury – after one hour, 37 minutes on Margaret Court Arena.

Dazzling Down Under Debut!



In her first appearance in the #AusOpen main draw, @cocogauff collects her second win in as many tries against Venus Williams 7-6(5) 6-3.#AO2020 pic.twitter.com/aq8fm2d0IE — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) 20 January 2020

The first-round match was a standout contest after Gauff announced herself at Wimbledon last year.

Gauff raced out to a 2-0 lead against seven-time grand slam champion Williams, who fought back and saved three set points to claim the break back and pull level at 5-5.

Williams battled well to force a tie-break, but Gauff finally closed out the set after the two-time Australian Open runner-up fired a backhand volley into the net.

The 35-minute second set was more straightforward for Gauff, who fired 10 winners to book her spot in the next round against Sorana Cirstea.

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN

Coco Gauff bt Venus Williams 7-6 (7-5) 6-3

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS

Gauff – 17/30

Williams – 25/41

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS

Gauff – 2/4

Williams – 7/6

BREAK POINTS WON

Gauff – 2/6

Williams – 1/2

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE

Gauff – 58

Williams – 65

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE

Gauff – 77/61

Williams – 77/40

TOTAL POINTS

Gauff – 78

Williams – 68