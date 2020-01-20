Tennis
Australian Open 2020: Gauff repeats Wimbledon exploits with Venus victory

By Sacha Pisani At Melbourne Park
Coco Gauff defeated veteran Venus Williams 7-6 (7-5) 6-3

Melbourne, January 20: Coco Gauff showed the future is now after vanquishing Venus Williams in straight sets in the first round of the Australian Open.

American teenager Gauff defied her age yet again, the 15-year-old defeating veteran Williams 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 in her Australian Open main-draw debut at a wet Melbourne Park on Monday (January 20).

Gauff produced one of 2019's most remarkable results when she beat five-time Wimbledon champion and countrywoman Williams in the first round at the All England Club.

And Gauff repeated the feat again as she eliminated the 39-year-old former world number one – who withdrew from the Adelaide International through injury – after one hour, 37 minutes on Margaret Court Arena.

The first-round match was a standout contest after Gauff announced herself at Wimbledon last year.

Gauff raced out to a 2-0 lead against seven-time grand slam champion Williams, who fought back and saved three set points to claim the break back and pull level at 5-5.

Williams battled well to force a tie-break, but Gauff finally closed out the set after the two-time Australian Open runner-up fired a backhand volley into the net.

The 35-minute second set was more straightforward for Gauff, who fired 10 winners to book her spot in the next round against Sorana Cirstea.

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN

Coco Gauff bt Venus Williams 7-6 (7-5) 6-3

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS

Gauff – 17/30

Williams – 25/41

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS

Gauff – 2/4

Williams – 7/6

BREAK POINTS WON

Gauff – 2/6

Williams – 1/2

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE

Gauff – 58

Williams – 65

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE

Gauff – 77/61

Williams – 77/40

TOTAL POINTS

Gauff – 78

Williams – 68

Story first published: Monday, January 20, 2020, 12:50 [IST]
