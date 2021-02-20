Australian Open: Is an extra day's rest really an advantage? – A look ahead of Djokovic v Medvedev final

Djokovic is set to compete in his 28th grand slam final and ninth in Melbourne as the Serbian star eyes an 18th major title on Sunday (February 21).

The 33-year-old looked in good form in a semi-final thrashing of Aslan Karatsev on Thursday – 24 hours before Medvedev impressively dispatched of Stefanos Tsitsipas.

For the second year in a row, Djokovic will have an extra day's rest over his opponent ahead of the decider.

Since 2000, players who have had the extra day's rest have won 12 and lost nine of the 21 finals. Djokovic has had the slight advantage four times – and four times he has not – and won all eight finals.

Given he has battled a suspected abdominal injury at this year's tournament, the additional day could be an important factor for Djokovic.

He faces Medvedev, who is on a 20-match winning streak that has included 12 victories over top-10 players.

The latest of those was a 6-4 6-2 7-5 mauling of Tsitsipas in their semi-final on Friday.

A key for Medvedev in that success, in which he endured a third-set blip, was that it came in two hours, nine minutes.

Since 2000, men who won the second semi-final in less than three hours are 6-5 in deciders. That record drops to 3-7 when the last-four clash has exceeded three hours.

Of the three that have managed it after marathon wins, Djokovic achieved it twice – in 2012 and 2015, while Rafael Nadal was the other in 2009, when he beat Roger Federer in the final after winning an epic against Fernando Verdasco.

It leaves the extra day's rest likely to be less of a factor on Sunday as both men chase history.

Entering Australian Open final with an extra day's rest since 2000 2020: Novak Djokovic (won against Dominic Thiem) 2019: Rafael Nadal (lost against Novak Djokovic) 2018: Marin Cilic (lost against Roger Federer) 2017: Roger Federer (won against Rafael Nadal) 2016: Novak Djokovic (won against Andy Murray) 2015: Andy Murray (lost against Novak Djokovic) 2014: Stan Wawrinka (won against Rafael Nadal) 2013: Novak Djokovic (won against Andy Murray) 2012: Rafael Nadal (lost against Novak Djokovic) 2011: Novak Djokovic (won against Andy Murray) 2010: Andy Murray (lost against Roger Federer) 2009: Roger Federer (lost against Rafael Nadal) 2008: Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (lost against Novak Djokovic) 2007: Roger Federer (won against Fernando Gonzalez) 2006: Marcos Baghdatis (lost against Roger Federer) 2005: Marat Safin (won against Lleyton Hewitt) 2004: Marat Safin (lost against Roger Federer) 2003: Andre Agassi (won against Rainer Schuttler) 2002: Thomas Johansson (won against Marat Safin) 2001: Andre Agassi (won against Arnaud Clement) 2000: Andre Agassi (won against Yevgeny Kafelnikov) Wins: 12 Losses: 9