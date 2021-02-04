Australian Open 2021: SPSN set to serve aces with the broadcast of year’s first grand slam

As part of the initiative to provide the best international sporting content to a larger audience across India, SPSN will broadcast matches in Hindi on SONY TEN 3 channels while SONY SIX and SONY TEN 2 channels will be the destination of the tournament with English commentary.

The Australian Open 2021 would also be the first major grand slam which will welcome a live audience back for the tournament since the lockdown.

Fans can expect to watch top seeded players like Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem, Serena Williams, Ash Barty and Simona Halep among others to compete for the prestigious Australian Open trophies - Norman Brooks Challenge Cup (Men's) and Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup (Women's) trophy.

As part of the holistic programming initiative by SPSN, the sports broadcaster will bring the best action from Melbourne Park and provide in-depth insights from the tournament on their studio show, Extraaa Serve.

Former tennis players like Somdev Devvarman, Gaurav Natekar, Purav Raja and Enrico Piperno are all set to feature as expert panelists on Extraaa Serve while Manish Batavia, Gaurav Natekar and Atish Thukral will provide the Hindi commentary for the tournament on Sony Ten 3 channels.

To celebrate the tennis extravaganza and welcome a star studded contingent from across the globe at Australian Open 2021, SPSN has launched their campaign 'The Greats Are Back'.

The campaign film revolves around the premise that the greatest tennis players would make one of the biggest comebacks in Tennis history in Australia after a global setback faced due to the pandemic.

Sony Pictures Sports Network has also roped in 4 sponsors for the biggest tennis grand slam of the year, Australian Open 2021. The four sponsors of the series on the network are Rolex, Mondelez, Lenovo & Pernod Ricard.

The Chief Revenue Officer, Distribution and Head - Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India Rajesh Kaul was thrilled to be the broadcaster of the year's first grand slam.

"Sony Sports is happy to flag of the tennis calendar year by bringing one of the most awaited sporting properties, Australian Open 2021 to its viewers, said Kaul.

"The first grand slam of the year, it is especially significant as we will see the greats of tennis from across the world back in action at Melbourne Park and is also be the first grand slam to host fans in the stands post the lockdown."

Mr. Kaul also hoped India's Sumit Nagal would have good outing and carry on the success Indians have achieved in Sports since the start of the year.

"Additionally, the Indian sporting year has started on a positive note and we hope it continues with wildcard entry, Sumit Nagal, who is making his debut at the Happy Slam and playing on the stage of greats."

Watch the Australian Open 2021, LIVE on SONY SIX, SONY TEN 2 and SONY TEN 3 (in Hindi) channels from February 8, 2021 from 5 30 AM IST.

Source: MSL Media