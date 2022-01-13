Australian Open 2022: Yuki Bhambri goes down in qualifiers, No Indian in singles main draw

Bhambri lost his second round qualifying match 1-6 3-6. Machac has a career high ATP singles ranking of 131 achieved on November 8 2021. He also has a career high doubles ranking of 470 achieved on November 1 2021.

Earlier on Wednesday (January 12), Prajnesh Gunneswaran bowed out of the grand slam after a second-round qualifiers defeat against Germany's Maximilian Marterer. Prajnesh lost 2-6 6-7(8) in one hour and 26 minutes.

Meanwhile on Tuesday (January 11), Ramkumar Ramanathan's 23rd attempt at cracking the singles main draw of a grand slam had ended in a first round defeat at the Australian Open qualifiers.

In the women's singles, Ankita Raina, ranked 203, was blown away by 120th ranked Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko 6-1, 6-0 in just 50 minutes.