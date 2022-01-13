Tennis
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Australian Open 2022: Yuki Bhambri goes down in qualifiers, No Indian in singles main draw

By Pti

Melbourne, January 13: Indian tennis player Yuki Bhambri suffered a straight sets defeat to Czech Republic's Tomas Machac in the Australian Open qualifiers in Melbourne on Thursday (January 13), meaning the year's first Grand Slam will have no Indian participation in the singles main draw.

Bhambri lost his second round qualifying match 1-6 3-6. Machac has a career high ATP singles ranking of 131 achieved on November 8 2021. He also has a career high doubles ranking of 470 achieved on November 1 2021.

Earlier on Wednesday (January 12), Prajnesh Gunneswaran bowed out of the grand slam after a second-round qualifiers defeat against Germany's Maximilian Marterer. Prajnesh lost 2-6 6-7(8) in one hour and 26 minutes.

Djokovic included in delayed Australian Open draw despite ongoing visa uncertaintyDjokovic included in delayed Australian Open draw despite ongoing visa uncertainty

Meanwhile on Tuesday (January 11), Ramkumar Ramanathan's 23rd attempt at cracking the singles main draw of a grand slam had ended in a first round defeat at the Australian Open qualifiers.

In the women's singles, Ankita Raina, ranked 203, was blown away by 120th ranked Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko 6-1, 6-0 in just 50 minutes.

Comments

MORE AUSTRALIAN OPEN NEWS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 13:38 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 13, 2022

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments