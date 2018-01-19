English

Australian Open: Divij Sharan makes third round with Rajeev Ram; Bopanna-Roger Vasselin also through

By: PTI
Rohan Bopanna (left) and Edouard Roger-Vasselin (not in picture) beat Joao Sousa and Leonardo Mayer in the Australian Open
Rohan Bopanna (left) and Edouard Roger-Vasselin (not in picture) beat Joao Sousa and Leonardo Mayer in the Australian Open

Melbourne, January 19: Divij Sharan equalled his best Grand Slam performance by reaching the men's doubles third round at the Australian Open, while Rohan Bopanna also entered the pre-quarterfinals with his partner, here on Friday (January 19).

Sharan and American Rajeev Ram faced stiff resistance from Fabio Fognini and Marcel Granollers before winning 4-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-2 in the second round, which lasted for two hours and eight minutes.

The left-handed Sharan's serve came under pressure in the tight second set but he was excellent at the net, producing some quality volleys.

Last year, Sharan had made the third round at the French Open with Purav Raja. He had also reched the US Open third round in 2013.

Also making progress was the 10th seeded Indo-French team of Bopanna and Edouard Roger-Vasselin, who knocked out Portugal's Joao Sousa and Leonardo Mayer of Argentina 6-2, 7-6 (7/3).

They are now up against seventh seeds Mate Pavic of Croatia and Austria's Oliver Marach who edged out Artem Sitak and Wesley Koolhof 6-7 (5/7), 6-4, 6-4.

Related Articles

Story first published: Friday, January 19, 2018, 18:38 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 19, 2018
Please Wait while comments are loading...

Latest Videos

+ More
POLLS

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel