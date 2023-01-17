Australian Open: Djokovic makes winning return as he begins quest for 22nd slam

Melbourne, Jan 17: Novak Djokovic swept through his first Australian Open match in two years as his mission to create more tennis history began in impressive style.
Chasing a 10th Australian Open title, and the major that would take him level with Rafael Nadal's record of 22 men's singles grand slams, Djokovic beat Roberto Carballes Baena 6-3 6-4 6-0.
Deported from Melbourne last year amid a vaccination saga, and denied the chance to defend his title, Djokovic received a rousing welcome on Rod Laver Arena.
The contest did not begin until shortly after 2230 local time, with Andy Murray's five-set afternoon battle against Matteo Berrettini having been followed by a three-set struggle for Ons Jabeur in the first night match.
Djokovic began with an ace, but all eyes were on how he would cope with a left hamstring problem that has been affecting his preparation. It required strapping, but ultimately it did not prove a worrying factor.
Entering the contest, world number 75 Carballes Baena had a 0-9 career record against top-10 players, so the match went much as expected.
The underdog had three break points in the fifth game but could not capitalise as Djokovic came from 0-40 behind to stay on serve. There was no escape from 0-40 for Carballes Baena in the next game, though, as Djokovic sealed the first break with a brutally brilliant forehand.
That established the tone, with Djokovic breaking in game seven of the second set on his way to a firm stranglehold. Once the second set was won, Djokovic steamed through the third, dropping only four points.
Data slam: Never in doubt
Djokovic is now 67-2 in grand slam first-round matches. His only losses have come in Australia, against Marat Safin in 2005 and Paul Goldstein a year later.
WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS
Djokovic – 41/21 Carballes Baena – 14/16
ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS
Djokovic – 9/1 Carballes Baena – 4/1
BREAK POINTS WON
Djokovic – 5/9 Carballes Baena – 0/3
