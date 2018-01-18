Australian Open: Garbine Muguruza stunned as upsets continue

Melbourne, January 18: Garbine Muguruza became the latest big-name casualty at the Australian Open, suffering a second-round loss on Thursday (January 18).

The third seed's rough start to 2018 continued with a 7-6 (7-1) 6-4 loss to Hsieh Su-Wei in hot conditions on Rod Laver Arena.

Muguruza had played just one full match to begin the year after retiring at the Brisbane International due to cramps and withdrawing in Sydney because of a thigh injury.

Konta crashes out

The Spanish two-time grand slam champion received treatment on an apparent foot problem during her loss so Hsieh.

Wow. Just...wow.



No. 82 Su-Wei #Hsieh shocks third seed Garbine #Muguruza in a straight sets 7-6(1) 6-4 victory. Muguruza went 8/32 on second serve while Hsieh went 15/29.#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/Au9g0CRH0C — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 18, 2018

A quarter-finalist in Melbourne last year, the second-round defeat was Muguruza's earliest at the season's opening grand slam since she was beaten at the same stage in 2013.

Muguruza committed 43 unforced errors in her defeat as she became the fourth top-10 seed to depart at the Australian Open.

Venus Williams and Coco Vandeweghe suffered first-round losses, while Johanna Konta made a second-round exit.

Source: OPTA