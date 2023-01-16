Australian Open: Nadal overcomes Draper in four sets to begin title defence

Melbourne, January 16: Rafael Nadal secured his first win of the year as he began the defence of his Australian Open title by beating Jack Draper 7-5 2-6 6-4 6-1.
The number one seed did not have it all his own way against the Briton, but ultimately the class and fitness of the 36-year-old made the difference as Draper – 15 years Nadal's junior – appeared to be heavily affected by cramp later in the match.
Nadal had lost six of his last seven tour-level matches coming in, but gained the advantage after he managed to break at 6-5 up in an even first set against the big-serving Draper.
Draper fought back emphatically as he raced into a 4-0 lead in the second, seeing it out comfortably to level up at 1-1, but he appeared to start cramping just two games into the third set.
Nadal took advantage and went 4-1 ahead, but the Spaniard did not always seem at his confident best himself as some uncharacteristic errors allowed his opponent back in, with Draper breaking back and managing to get to 4-4.
Nadal was able to break again to take the set 6-4, and despite Draper breaking serve in the opening game of the fourth, that was his last success of the match as the 21-year-old's legs clearly started to affect his movement and serve, with Nadal finding it simple enough to close out the win.
V A M O S 🔥— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 16, 2023
Make that 7️⃣7️⃣ career wins in Melbourne for Nadal!@RafaelNadal • #AusOpen • #AO2023 pic.twitter.com/HUTYoBilL5
Data slam: Nadal matches Lendl for career wins
This was the 1,068th win of Nadal's career, bringing him level with Ivan Lendl.
The 22-time grand slam winner is now tied for third most victories in the Open Era, behind only Jimmy Connors (1,274) and Roger Federer (1,251).
WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS
Nadal – 41/46
Draper – 35/46
ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS
Nadal – 6/3
Draper – 13/3
BREAK POINTS WON
Nadal – 6/12
Draper – 4/11
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.