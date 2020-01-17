Tennis
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Australian Open 2020: Prajnesh Gunneswaran fails to qualify for main draw

By
Prajnesh Gunneswaran
With Prajnesh's ouster, India's campaign in the singles ended in the qualifiers.

Bengaluru, January 17: India's Prajnesh Gunneswaran failed to make the main draw of the Australian Open men's singles event after going down 6-7 (2-7), 2-6 to Latvia's Ernests Gulbis in the final round of the qualifiers in Melbourne .

Prajnesh, the top-ranked Indian at 122, had earlier defeated local wildcard Harry Bourchier and Germany's Yannick Hanfmann, en route to reaching the final round of qualifiers for the season's first Grand Slam tournament.

Prajnesh enters final round, Nagal crashes out of Australian Open qualifiers

But Gulbis proved a tough nut to crack for him.

It was a close first set which went into tie-break, where Prajnesh faltered to hand early advantage to his opponent.

In the second set, Gulbis broke Prajnesh in the first and third games to race to a 3-0 lead.

From there on, the Indian found it tough as Gulbis held his serve to close out the contest that lasted for one hour and 20 minutes.

With Prajnesh's ouster, India's campaign in the singles ended in the qualifiers.

Earlier, Sumit Nagal suffered a straight-set loss to Mohamed Safwat of Egypt to crash out in the first round of the qualifiers.

Ramkumar Ramanathan had also made an early exit along with lone Indian contender in women's singles qualifier, Anikta Raina.

(With inputs from PTI)

More PRAJNESH GUNNESWARAN News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, January 17, 2020, 14:55 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 17, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue