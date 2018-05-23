English

Australian Open semifinalist Hyeon Chung pulls out of French Open due to injury

Posted By:
Hyeon Chung of South Korea
Hyeon Chung of South Korea

Paris, May 23: Australian Open surprise package Hyeon Chung has withdrawn from the French Open due to an ankle injury.

The 22-year-old South Korean produced a stunning run to the semi-finals at Melbourne Park in January.

Chung beat Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev en route to the last four in the first major of the year, but will not play at Roland Garros after pulling out of the Lyon Open, having previously declared himself unfit to showcase his talents in Rome.

"Unfortunately I had to withdraw from Lyon yesterday and now Roland Garros." the world number 20 tweeted.

"I have been struggling with an ankle injury during the entire clay season.

"An MRI scan has revealed that I have a build up of fluid in the ankle joint, which might require a small procedure and then an extended period of rest.

"Thanks to everyone for all the support. Hope to see you soon and be back to full strength."

Chung retired during his Australian Open semi-final against Roger Federer, the eventual champion, because of severe blisters.

Further physical ailments forced Chung to pull out of a claycourt tournament in Houston and also the Barcelona Open. After the Australian Open, Chung managed to reach the last-eight in four tournaments - Delray Beach, Acapulco, Indian Wells and Miami. He was also a semifinallist at the Munich Open.

Chung, nicknamed "The Professor" because of his glasses, has age on his side and needs to quickly sort out on how he will manage the physical demands of the ATP Tour.

Source: OPTA

Related Articles

Story first published: Wednesday, May 23, 2018, 18:30 [IST]
Other articles published on May 23, 2018

Latest Videos

+ More
POLLS

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue