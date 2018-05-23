Australian Open semifinalist Hyeon Chung pulls out of French Open due to injury

The 22-year-old South Korean produced a stunning run to the semi-finals at Melbourne Park in January.

Chung beat Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev en route to the last four in the first major of the year, but will not play at Roland Garros after pulling out of the Lyon Open, having previously declared himself unfit to showcase his talents in Rome.

"Unfortunately I had to withdraw from Lyon yesterday and now Roland Garros." the world number 20 tweeted.

"I have been struggling with an ankle injury during the entire clay season.

"An MRI scan has revealed that I have a build up of fluid in the ankle joint, which might require a small procedure and then an extended period of rest.

"Thanks to everyone for all the support. Hope to see you soon and be back to full strength."

Please see below pic.twitter.com/Ki7n7LkxCC — Hyeon Chung (@HyeonChung) May 23, 2018

Chung retired during his Australian Open semi-final against Roger Federer, the eventual champion, because of severe blisters.

Further physical ailments forced Chung to pull out of a claycourt tournament in Houston and also the Barcelona Open. After the Australian Open, Chung managed to reach the last-eight in four tournaments - Delray Beach, Acapulco, Indian Wells and Miami. He was also a semifinallist at the Munich Open.

Chung, nicknamed "The Professor" because of his glasses, has age on his side and needs to quickly sort out on how he will manage the physical demands of the ATP Tour.

