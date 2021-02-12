Australian Open: Serena's record-equalling bid on track after surviving Potapova challenge

Williams - stuck on 23 majors since winning the 2017 Australian Open in pursuit of Margaret Court's all-time record - was pushed to the limit by Russian teenager Potapova but prevailed 7-6 (7-5) 6-2 in Melbourne on Friday (February 12).

Next up for seven-time Australian Open winner Williams is seventh seed Aryna Sabalenka.

Williams - who has played and won more matches than any other woman in the tournament's history - had only lost four times at a slam to a player ranked outside the top 50 and twice to players outside the top 100.

Potapova laid down the challenge and Serena accepted it 🤜🤛 @serenawilliams wins the tiebreak to take the first set 7-6 👑#AusOpen | #AO2021 pic.twitter.com/xPvedwJYdo — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) February 12, 2021

But she was challenged by Potapova in an error-riddled and difficult opening set on Rod Laver Arena, where the unheralded Russian took the match to her superstar opponent.

Williams hit 22 unforced errors to just 12 winners, faced 11 break points as she was broken twice, and saved a pair of set points en route to a tense tie-break.

Maintaining her challenge, Potapova led 4-2 and 5-3 in the tie-break, but Williams was up to the task - closing out the set in 61 minutes.

Potapova, who only broke the American's serve on one occasion in last year's opening-round loss at Melbourne Park, was not deflated following the tie-break and broke Williams in the first game of the second set.

But like the first set, Potapova was unable to hold serve and Williams took full advantage - breaking twice to secure a 16th fourth-round berth in Melbourne.

Data Slam: Williams rolls on in Melbourne

In her 101st Australian Open match, Williams secured her 90th career victory in Melbourne. The 39-year-old also improved her overall slam record to 360-51 - Martina Navratilova (306-49) is the only other player to pass 300 wins in the Open Era.

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS

Williams – 19/31

Potapova – 18/28

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS

Williams – 9/4

Potapova – 2/8

BREAK POINTS WON

Williams – 5/8

Potapova – 3/12