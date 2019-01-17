Superb Serena blows Bouchard away

Serena, again pursuing a 24th Grand Slam singles title that would see her equal the record of Margaret Court, dropped just two games in her first-round win over Tatjana Maria and was similarly comfortable in her second outing of the tournament.

An outclassed Bouchard failed to hold serve once in the opening set and only managed the feat twice at the start of the second as Serena endured a brief dip in form that saw her make a string of unforced errors.

The seven-time Australian Open champion, who has made the final in each of her last three visits to Melbourne Park, soon overcame that wobble and cantered to victory. She will face Dayana Yastremska in round three.

Two double faults from Bouchard in the opening game set the tone for a contest dominated by Serena. Although the American was twice broken herself after cruising into a 3-0 lead, she retained control of the first set by repeatedly attacking the Bouchard serve to great effect.

There was a glimmer of hope for the underdog when Serena's error count suddenly rose early in set two, the 16th seed spurning three break points and then finding herself in trouble at 0-30 in game four.

However, a succession of huge serves got Serena out of the trouble and she promptly reeled off the next four games to complete another hugely convincing win.

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN

S Williams bt Bouchard 6-2 6-2

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS

Williams - 20/17 Bouchard - 10/18

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS

Williams - 2/1 Bouchard - 1/4

BREAK POINTS WON

Williams - 6/13 Bouchard - 2/3

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE

Williams – 58 Bouchard - 66

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE

Williams - 81/42 Bouchard - 43/32

TOTAL POINTS

Williams – 63 Bouchard - 38