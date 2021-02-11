Australian Open: Kenin's title defence ended by Kanepi

Melbourne, January 11: Sofia Kenin's Australian Open title defence came to an end with a second-round loss to Kaia Kanepi on Thursday (February 11).
Kenin, who won her first and only grand slam title in Melbourne last year, fell to Kanepi 6-3, 6-2 on a warm and windy day.
The American fourth seed had lost her only previous meeting against Kanepi and was again no match for the 35-year-old Estonian.
Kenin's second-round loss marked her earliest exit at a grand slam since Wimbledon in 2019.
She finished with 10 winners and 22 unforced errors, while Kanepi was far steadier with 22 and 17 respectively.
It continued a tough run for defending champions in Melbourne, where Victoria Azarenka was the last woman to go back-to-back in 2012 and 2013.
The last woman to defend any major crown was Serena Williams at Wimbledon in 2016.
Kanepi moved into the third round of a major for the first time since the 2019 French Open.
She will next face Croatian 28th seed Donna Vekic.
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.