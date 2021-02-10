Tennis
Australian Open: Wawrinka exits after marathon loss to Fucsovics

By Dejan Kalinic At Melbourne Park
Stan Wawrinka
The 2014 champion in Melbourne, Stan Wawrinka departed in the Australian Open second round.

Melbourne, February 10: Former Australian Open champion Stan Wawrinka exited in the second round after a marathon loss to Marton Fucsovics.

Wawrinka, the 2014 champion, bowed out after a 7-5 6-1 4-6 2-6 7-6 (11-9) loss to Fucsovics on a warm Wednesday in Melbourne.

Fucsovics saved three match points on John Cain Arena in an encounter that lasted three hours, 59 minutes.

Wawrinka led 6-1 and 8-4 in the super tie-break, but Fucsovics won the final five points and seven of the last eight.

The Hungarian continues to enjoy the year's first grand slam, where he has reached the fourth round twice in the past three years.

Wawrinka, though, has struggled in Australia in recent years.

The Swiss star has now been eliminated in the second round in three of the past four years, while reaching the quarter-finals in 2020.

Wawrinka rallied from two sets to love down and 5-3 behind in the fifth, but wasted his chances in the super tie-break.

Story first published: Wednesday, February 10, 2021, 11:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 10, 2021

