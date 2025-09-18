English Edition
Krejcikova comeback stuns Raducanu in Korea

By Chloe Horswill

Barbora Krejcikova pounced on Emma Raducanu's wasted opportunities to seal an impressive comeback victory and reach the quarter-finals of the Korea Open.

Raducanu had been in control, but the 2024 Wimbledon champion showed her mettle in the second set before sealing a 4-6 7-6 (12-10) 6-1 win in just under three hours.

Krejcikova

Krejcikova took an early lead in the first set, but Raducanu quickly erased that advantage as the pair traded breaks.

After holding off two break points later in the set, the Brit did not waste any time when she earned set point, converting at the first time of asking.

Again, the pair traded breaks early in the second set, but Raducanu wrestled control and had match point while 5-3 up on serve, but Krejcikova held her off before and pulled a break back to force a tie-break.

Krejcikova failed to convert her first three set points, with the momentum swinging wildly, while Raducanu saw two more match points go begging before the Czech eventually forced a decider.

And she did not look back after that, holding off two break points to begin a five-game winning streak that sets up a meeting with Iga Swiatek in the last eight.

Data Debrief: Krejcikova holds her nerve

Things had started so well for Raducanu, with a first-serve rate of 71% to Krejcikova's 52% in the first set, looking to give her a solid base.

However, Krejcikova steadily became stronger and swung the momentum in her favour by saving those three match points. In the final set, she struck three aces and won 93% of her points on first serve (13/14), effectively cutting Raducanu's hopes short.

Story first published: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 21:27 [IST]
