Bengaluru Open to be held in the city from Nov. 12-17

The Bengaluru Open will offer a prize purse of USD 150,000, an increase of USD 50,000 over last edition. The tournament will be a perfect platform for national and international players, as well as aspiring local players, to compete at an international challenger stage, and improve their ATP rankings, and compete at grand slams.

It was great to be a part of the launch of @BengaluruOpen18, this @ATPChallenger tour will help our players gain precious ATP points & improve their rankings to get them into big league. pic.twitter.com/T3F892wDTG — Priyank Kharge (@PriyankKharge) October 11, 2018

The ATP Challenger Bengaluru Open, apart from earning the winner USD 21600, will also give a chance to homegrown players to earn valuable ATP points and improve their ranking on the ATP circuit. Sumit Nagal, who is currently the defending champion, had jumped 96 places and reached a career best ranking of 225 after his fairytale victory in the 2017 Bengaluru Open.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Priyank Kharge, Honorable Minister of Social Welfare, Government of Karnataka, and Chairman, Organizing Committee, Bengaluru Open, said, "The Government of Karnataka is happy to provide support to the Bengaluru Open which is now the biggest event on the ATP circuit in the Asian region. Through our support, we intend to not only promote tennis but help in growing the sport and ensure all deserving players get a chance to compete. We hope more and more youngsters take to the sport and bring our city, great pride with their victories."

The KSLTA will be organising a national-level ranking tournament, from Oct 22 to Oct 27. The winner of the men's singles will earn a direct entry into the main round of the ATP Challenger as a wild card. Additionally, winners will earn a prize money of up to Rs. 3 lakhs.

One of Asia’s biggest ATP Challenger Series, Bengaluru Tennis Open announced tonight. Watch some of the best players battle it out to make it to the big league. @ATPChallenger @BengaluruOpen18 has great support from Sri @DrParameshwara & KSLTA VP Sri @RAshokaBJP pic.twitter.com/WstjrFQCe7 — Priyank Kharge (@PriyankKharge) October 11, 2018

Meanwhile at the Bengaluru Open, a main draw of 32 players will compete to lift the cup and proceed to the top of the rankings. The 32 players will comprise of - 22 players who have earned a direct entry, 4 wildcard players, four qualifiers (draw of 32) and 2 players from special exempted category. KSLTA will also be scouting for ball kids for the tournament amongst the trainees from the various academies located in the City.

Former national coach and AITA Development Officer, Sunil Yajaman who will be the tournament Director, while welcoming the gathering said that he was hopeful of some big names signing on to compete. "With last year's success, the event has created a ripple amongst the tour regulars. We are hoping for a better field than the last edition. We will give our best to ensure that the players take back happy memories," he said.

For its part, the KSLTA hopes to conduct big ticket events. The Association has already hosted many National and International events including ATP World doubles championship, Davis Cup and the WTA where the famed William sisters - Serena and Venus - once graced these courts. With a world class facility set amidst a serene backdrop and some quality tennis, a tennis buff cannot ask for more.

Source: Press Release