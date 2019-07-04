Tomic fined £45,000 Wimbledon prize money after 58-minute loss to Tsonga

The Australian was beaten 2-6, 1-6, 4-6, in the first-round match in just 58 minutes at SW19, offering scant resistance against the Frenchman.

It was shortest Grand Slam men's match at the All England Club in 15 years.

Tomic, who has the opportunity to appeal, has previously been in trouble with the authorities for 'tanking' and was fined $15,000 (£11,581) after a first-round loss at Wimbledon to Germany's Mischa Zverev two years ago.

After that match the 26-year-old stated he was "bored" but Tomic denied giving insufficient effort against Tsonga.

"I just played terrible. I returned pretty bad. Didn't see his serve. Pretty terrible match," said the world number 96. "I think I played as best as I could. It's just I played terrible."

Tsonga will now meet Ricardas Berankis of Lithuania in the second round.