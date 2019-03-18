Brilliant Andreescu stuns Kerber to win Indian Wells title

The Canadian produced a superb display to defeat the former world number one in three sets, claiming a 6-4 3-6 6-4 success on Sunday (March 17).

Kerber became Andreescu's latest high-profile casualty, the 18-year-old having already accounted for the likes of Garbine Muguruza and Elina Svitolina.

The three-time grand slam champion was denied a first WTA Premier Mandatory crown in a contest that will live long in the memory.

Andreescu had given up three championship points when serving for the match, but she overcame that blow to break Kerber in the next game and seal a remarkable win - the first by a wildcard in this event.

Blissful Bianca 🙌@Bandreescu_ becomes the only @wta wildcard to win the Indian Wells title in tournament history with her 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 victory over Angelique Kerber.#BNPPO19 pic.twitter.com/QmBMg0tyrQ — BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 17, 2019