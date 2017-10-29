WTA Finals: Magnificent Caroline Wozniacki ends Venus Williams hoodoo to take Singapore title

Singapore, October 29: Caroline Wozniacki ended her Venus Williams hoodoo with a sensational straight-sets victory to claim WTA Finals glory for the first time and the biggest title of her career.

Williams had won all seven of her previous meetings with the sixth seed, but Wozniacki finally got the better of the veteran American to win 6-4 6-4 in Singapore on Sunday.

Wozniacki has taken her game to another level this week and produced another exceptional performance under pressure, ending the season with a huge victory to keep Williams waiting for a 50th WTA singles title.

The Dane, runner-up in this prestigious tournament seven years ago, was rewarded for an aggressive approach and although the evergreen Williams showed great character to claw her way back from 5-0 down in the second set, Wozniacki was able to finish off the job.

Source: OPTA