Cilic and Dimitrov make the London cut

Former US Open champion Marin Cilic of Croatia and rising Bulgarian star Grigor Dimitrov are the latest players to have have sealed their spots in the World ATP Tour Finals to be held in London from November 12 to 19.

The duo join world No.1 Rafael Nadal of Spain, Swiss ace Roger Federer, Germany's Alexander Zverev and Austrian Dominic Thiem in the elite eight-man field while two spots are still up for grabs in the season-ending tournament to be held at the 02 Arena.

World No.4 Cilic, who won the Istanbul Open in May and reached the finals at Wimbledon and Queen's Club is competing in the ATP World Tour Finals for the third time in last four years. He had previously competed in London in 2014 and 2016 editions.

"Third time in four years to make it to London. That was one of my goals at the beginning of the season with my team and I'm glad that we have accomplished it," Cilic was quoted as saying in the ATP website.

Dimitrov's first ATP 1000 title at the Cincinnati Open in August and his Sofia Open and Brisbane International triumphs helped the 26-year-old became the first Bulgarian to qualify for the ATP Finals.

Novak Djokovic and Stan Wawrinka, who will return to competitive action in December, and former world No.1 Andy Murray are all skipping the tournament due to injuries.