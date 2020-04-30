Tennis
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Coronavirus: Djokovic hoping to play again amid ATP Tour uncertainty

By Sacha Pisani

Belgrade, April 30: World number one Novak Djokovic hopes the ATP Tour resumes soon, having struggled mentally during the coronavirus pandemic.

The ATP Tour has been suspended until at least July 13 due to the COVID-19 crisis, which has killed more than 228,000 people globally.

Wimbledon will not go ahead for the first time since World War II, while Djokovic has not taken to the court since winning a fifth Dubai Tennis Championships title in February.

"Officially it is July 13, but they have already cancelled the WTA tournament in Canada [Rogers Cup], but not the male one," the 17-time grand slam champion told Sky Sport Italia.

"We have to see how the situation is in the United States, because that's where we'll be going in August. If it becomes less risky, we can start again.

"There is also the option of cancelling all tournaments in America and starting with clay in the autumn, maybe go to Rome in two or three months. I hope we can start playing again."

View this post on Instagram

Discipline & Intention

A post shared by Novak Djokovic (@djokernole) on

Djokovic, who won a record-extending eighth Australian Open crown in February - added: "For us tennis players it is important to have clarity in the schedule. Officially it is July 13, many say it is unlikely we will start again on that date.

"It is important for me to have a routine, I cannot wait for a date. I train every day in the gym, I run at home, I play with the children and this is also a struggle.

"At first I was a little empty mentally and in confusion, I lacked clarity. I spoke with my team, I tried to train daily, even if I didn't follow my preparation to the letter."

More CORONAVIRUS News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 31,787 | World - 3,136,508
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, April 30, 2020, 6:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 30, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue